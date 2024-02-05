DWTS Alum Experiences Medical ‘Miracle’ Weeks Into Treatment

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannen Doherty has shared a positive update following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

The “Beverly Hills: 90210” star revealed that the treatment she’s been doing started working after several sessions.

“I’m not gonna say what it is, I’m on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see,'” Doherty, 52, explained on the January 29, 2024, episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

“And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going,'” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Believes That God May Be Giving Her ‘a Break’

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. At that time, she underwent treatment and her cancer went into remission. However, in 2019, she revealed that her cancer had returned, per ABC News.

In 2023, Doherty said that the stage IV cancer had spread to her bones.

“That it’s actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.’ Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they’re right in front of your face,” she said on her podcast.

“Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it’s so important. Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'” she added.

Shannen Doherty Is Staying Positive Throughout Her Cancer Battle

Although she has her good days and her bad days, Doherty has chosen to fight cancer with bravery and grace. She has done her best to stay positive as she attempts to live a fulfilling life, despite her health issues.

“I don’t want to die,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

“I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating, I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done,” she continued.

On the recent episode of her podcast, explained her reasons for staying positive.

“I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit,” she said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ’s Ex-Wife Deletes Posts About Messy Divorce