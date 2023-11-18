DWTS Alum Shares Health Update After Seeking Treatment

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Kendra Wilkinson was hospitalized in September amid mental health struggles. She did not personally share details about the situation publicly at the time. Now, she is opening up a bit about what she’s been through and how she’s doing now.

The former “Playboy” and “The Girls Next Door” star partnered with Louis van Amstel for season 12 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Wilkinson and van Amstel lasted until week 7 of DWTS that season before they were eliminated.

In addition to doing a handful of reality television shows, Wilkinson is now a single mom to two children.

As People shared, Wilkinson’s two kids are from her former marriage to Hank Baskett. Hank IV is 13, and Alijah Mary is 9. She also works in real estate now and has highlighted that journey in another reality show, “Kendra Sells Hollywood.” All of the pressures came to a head in September.

Kendra Wilkinson Pursued Mental Health Treatment

On November 11, Wilkinson took to Instagram to share some raw insight into her mental health struggles. “I just recently finished treatment for my depression and anxiety,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant noted, “Beyond happy to share this information since there were articles written about it. Might as well give you the full update. Lol.”

Wilkinson explained, “Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes and life can get challenging.” She admitted that she does the best she can in handling it all. She also noted she tries to “push with positive energy.”

Now, Wilkinson revealed, she feels she is “Back on my feet.” She is actively working in real estate again, for starters. In addition, she is focused on “taking care of my babies and myself.” She wrote she was spending time with friends and added that her “heart is full of gratitude!!!”

The reality television star chose to close the comments section of her post, which she typically does on her Instagram page.

The DWTS Alum Received a Lot of Support

The Instagram post referencing her treatment for anxiety and depression was not the first post that Wilkinson had shared since her hospitalization. However, it appeared to be the first where she acknowledged the struggles she had been navigating lately.

On October 29, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared an array of photos on Instagram from a family day at Disneyland. On October 13, she shared photos from a day at the beach that included French fries, walking, praying, and writing.

During her September hospitalization, a representative told People that Wilkinson had experienced a panic attack. The panic attack had caused difficulties in sleeping, and Wilkinson decided seeking medical help was in her best interest. Baskett was said to be by her side.

While Wilkinson had the comments section closed on her Instagram post, she allowed replies on a tweet with the same photo and update. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum received a great deal of support.

“Happy you’re doing what you need to to be your best version of yourself,” responded one supporter.

Another tweeted, “Nothing wrong with a little self care. Proud you took the initiative. Keep up the good work!”

Someone else wrote, “You’ve always been one of my favorites. Real! Stay strong woman!”

A different user of the social media platform tweeted, “Apply oxygen to yourself before giving it to others. Good for you – self care is important and very brave!”