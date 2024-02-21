DWTS Pro Embraces Her ‘Bridal Era’ While Shopping for Reception Wedding Dress

One “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer is getting married in just a few months, and she has been sharing lots of updates about the preparations with fans. Koko Iwasaki’s wedding with Kiki Nyemchek is slated to happen in late July, and the DWTS pro recently shared a glimpse into her hunt for the perfect reception dress.

Koko Iwasaki Loves Her ‘Bridal Era’

On February 20, Iwasaki shared the scoop in an Instagram post. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro gushed, “Reception dress shopping with my girls!!”

Iwasaki also admitted, “Soaking up every second of this bridal era.” She thanked Jaxon James Couture Bridal for “Providing such a beautiful and fun environment for me to find the perfect reception dress,” and teased she was eager to share her final pick with everybody.

The first photo in Iwasaki’s post showed her wearing one dress while her close friends surrounded her. One of the four ladies who joined her for her fun day of trying on dresses was fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is one of Iwasaki’s bridesmaids.

The dancer’s Instagram post showed her trying on seven different dresses. She did not reveal whether the one she chose was one of the dresses pictured. Everybody swooned over how she looked, though.

Murgatroyd gushed, “You were STUNNING IN ALL.”

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson added, “OBSESSED with your bridal era.”

Emma Slater declared, “Omg!!!!!!! THESE ARE INSANE ON YOU!!!! I can’t pick!”

Ezra Sosa and Daniella Karagach commented about how gorgeous Iwasaki looked too.

The DWTS Pro Chose Something She Didn’t Expect Loving

Iwasaki shared details of the fun excursion with People. “It’s a dress I never would’ve picked for myself but I knew the second I put it on that it was the one,” she shared with the outlet.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro told the outlet, “All I knew is that I wanted it to be a totally different vibe from my ceremony dress.”

She added that for her wedding weekend, she is aiming to show “all my different styles! My fun side, my quirky side, my elegant side, etc.”

When the group arrived at the bridal store, Iwasaki decided to have her gal pals choose the dresses they wanted her to try on. That way, she would be nudged outside her comfort zone a bit.

The dress she ultimately chose was picked by her friend and bridesmaid Valerie Rockey. Iwasaki recalled that as soon as she put the dress on, “My face lit up and I didn’t want to take it off!”

Her maid of honor, Sofia Ghavami, told People, “She KNEW and we knew” it was the right dress. “She was glowing and squealing with excitement!”

In addition, Ghavami shared, “The way she spoke and walked and glowed in the dress was just right. We all felt it when she walked out in it!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted that this was a fun outing for the group and they all laughed a lot. In comparison, the outing Iwasaki had to choose the wedding dress for her ceremony was more emotional, she recalled.

Friends and followers who commented on Iwasaki’s Instagram post seemed divided on which dress was their favorite. What everybody seemed to agree on, however, was that she looked gorgeous in every single one.