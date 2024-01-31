DWTS Pro Announces Official Wedding Date

A wedding date is officially in place for one “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer. Koko Iwasaki got engaged to Kiki Nyemchek in November 2022. After a little more than a year of planning, the DWTS star has shared the date that is officially in place for her nuptials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Koko Iwasaki Will Marry Kiki Nyemcheck in July

On January 27, Iwasaki shared a teaser about her wedding date in an Instagram post. “6 months till,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote in the caption. The caption seemed to suggest the couple’s wedding date was exactly six months from the date of the post, and that is indeed the case.

The photos she included showed her posing with her fiance in what may have been an engagement shoot. She was in a white dress and Nyemchek was in a suit.

The engaged couple was photographed in a wooded outdoor area and Iwasaki’s geotag indicated they were in Los Angeles, California.

Several of Iwasaki’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues gushed over the post. Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Yup yup” and added several heart-eye emoji. Other show pals like Jenna Johnson, Julianne Hough, and Lindsay Arnold commented with emoji signaling their love for the post.

The couple’s wedding webpage indicates they will get married in Pistol River, Oregon, on July 27. They appear to be planning a three-day event for those who attend.

One page on the website lists “Our People,” which would seem to be the couple’s wedding party. Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” dancers Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and Murgatroyd are included on the page.

Fellow DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Is a Bridesmaid

In an Instagram Story posted on January 30, Murgatroyd revealed she was off to spend the day with Iwasaki in Los Angeles doing wedding-related things. “She is going to be the chicest, most stunning bride ever,” Murgatroyd gushed.

“I’m so happy I’m in the wedding party, but I’ve missed a few things already… I’m just thrilled that this worked out today that I can finally be a part of some stuff,” Murgatroyd added.

Us Weekly noted that Iwasaki and Nyemchek first met while competing in “So You Think You Can Dance” in season 14, which took place during the summer of 2017. They went public with their romance in February 2018 and have been together ever since.

The pair toured with the Chmerkovskiy brothers and Murgatroyd in March 2018 on their “MVP: Confidential Tour.” In addition, Iwasaki and Nyemchek were in attendance at Val and Jenna Johnson’s April 2019 wedding.

In February 2023, Talent Recap shared that Iwasaki asked Murgatroyd to be one of her bridesmaids. Iwasaki brought her pal a box with candles, a handmade glass, and an invitation to be a bridesmaid.

“Don’t make me cry right now. Oh my god, you’re gonna make me cry! Oh my god, I love you so much,” Murgatroyd said in response to the gift and bridesmaid invitation.

Given Murgatroyd’s recent Instagram Story about joining her friend for wedding-related activities, it sounds as if the planning has kicked into high gear for Iwasaki ahead of her July 27 wedding with Nyemcheck.