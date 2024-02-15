DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Cries Over Emotional Moment With Her Son Shai

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd was teary-eyed over a recent experience she had with her oldest son, Shai.

Murgatroyd recently surprised DWTS fans by announcing she and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting another child. The duo already have two sons, Shai and Rio, and they just welcomed Rio in June 2023.

Both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were stunned by the new pregnancy, which was not planned but was very welcome. Murgatroyd kept the pregnancy well hidden for several months, but now that the news is out, she is embracing all that comes with the experience.

That includes getting quite emotional at unexpected times, which was the case as she dropped her older son off at school recently.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Was Not Prepared for a Request From Shai

Murgatroyd shared the scoop on February 8 via her Instagram Stories. She was in her car and wore sunglasses throughout most of her story. She teased, “Alright, you guys are going to think I’m insane, but I had a moment this morning.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer set the scene by sharing, “So, I was driving Shai to school and we weren’t late, but we were just on time. Like, we really had to, you know, pedal to the metal type of thing. And, you know, to make it before the gate closes.”

“He’s like, ‘Mum, just drop me off at the drop-off point,'” she recalled. Before she continued, Murgatroyd admitted she was crying already just trying to explain what had happened.

Then, Murgatroyd said she asked Shai what he meant. She explained she wanted to clarify what he told her to do because she always walks Shai into school and makes sure he’s set up for the day.

After a bit of back and forth between Murgatroyd and Shai about what he meant, he replied he wanted her to leave him, “Just in the drop-off line.”

Murgatroyd admitted, “Oh, my heart just freaking broke. I’m like wait. I’m not ready for drop-off line. Like, literally, not ready for drop-off line yet.”

Murgatroyd Joked About Her Pregnancy Making Her Especially Emotional

Then, to make the emotional situation with Shai’s drop-off even more difficult, Murgatroyd revealed something more. She shared, “Then he nearly got out of the car without a kiss and I’m like wait, no, no, no.”

Throughout her storytelling, Murgatroyd was emotional, and at times, she wiped away tears. Before she wrapped up her stories, she pushed her sunglasses on top of her head. It appeared she had been crying before recording her story as well.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran then joked, “Guys I’m also pregnant AF, so, sorry about the extra emotions today.” She wiped away more tears and then told herself, “Wooo keep it together.”

As fans know, Murgatroyd has plenty of reasons to be emotional these days. Not only is she pregnant while her son Rio is still a baby, but Chmerkovskiy is away from home for a while. He is a judge on the upcoming season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” which is filming in Atlanta, Georgia instead of Los Angeles.

In addition, the family is working on moving from Malibu back to Los Angeles. While Chmerkovskiy is gone, Murgatroyd has been busy packing up their home while pregnant and managing both Shai and Rio.