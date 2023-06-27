Kristin Cavallari Gives Dating Update 3 Years After Split From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari revealed dating is not high on her list right now. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum, who ended her 7-year marriage to Jay Cutler in March 2020, has been casually dating over the past few years, but in a June 2023 interview with E! News she said things have been quiet lately.

“There’s not a lot going on,” Cavallari said. “It’s really not important to me right now. It’s just not with where I’m at in my life.”

Kristin Cavallari Revealed What She’s Looking for in Her “Dream Guy”

Since splitting from Cutler, Cavallari has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice.

While speaking with E!, Cavallari revealed that she’s met quite a few men since her divorce but that she doesn’t “like a lot of people.” “And I don’t think I’m picky, I just think it’s because I don’t have time for bulls*** anymore,” she added. “If I’m gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I’m not putting up with bulls*** anymore. I’m past that phase.”

After spending a decade with an NFL quarterback, she dished on what she’s looking for in her “perfect dream guy.”

“I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it,” she told E! “I like an outdoorsy guy, but I think really for where I’m at, it’s more just like someone who’s so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are.”

Cavallari previously told Entertainment Tonight about her preference for a “manly” man. “I like someone who if something broke, he can fix it,” she said in 2021, adding that other traits she is looking for include stability and self-confidence. She noted that she also doesn’t “need” a man and that some guys don’t like that

Kristin Cavallari Said She’s Too Busy For Serious Dating

Cavallari previously told the “Off the Vine” podcast that her schedule was too busy for her to really focus on dating anyone seriously. “I think my schedule for the next few months wouldn’t allow it, but I think like come this summer, if someone were to come around, yeah, I would be ready,” the Uncommon James founder said in February 2023.

Cavallari also said she has “a very specific list” of things that she wants in a man and will not “settle” for anything less. On “Off the Vine,” the former MTV star also revealed that she talks to her kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, about the guys she dates. “I tell them who I’m dating, who I’m talking to, and they have high standards for me too,” she said.

Cavallari has been vocal about the fact that she wants her potential dates to put in the work to spend time with her.

“Where I’m at currently in my life, I want to be pursued,” she told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022. “I want to be f***ing courted. I want the man to put in some f***ing effort.”

