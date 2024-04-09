DWTS Alum Considering Having a Baby Following Surprising Relationship Announcement

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari said that she’s open to the idea of having a baby with her boyfriend, Mark Estes.

“I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely in the back of my mind, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I’m mulling it over,” Cavallari said in a clip from her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

When Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson said that he could see her “having another kid” and mentioned that the baby would be really good looking, Cavallari responded, “that’s why I might have to do it.”

“If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid,” she said, adding that things with Estes have become “pretty serious.”

The former reality star already has three kids with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler; Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. Cavallari and Cutler co-parent their kids. As far as the public knows, Cavallari hasn’t introduced her kids to any guys that she’s dated, but they have met Estes.

“[He] came and picked me up and he met my kids. He actually met my mom too because my mom was babysitting my kids, so it just really threw him in the mix,” she said on a March 2024 episode of her podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kristin Cavallari’s Baby Comments on Social Media

Shortly after Cavallari posted the clip from her podcast on Instagram, dozens of fans took to the comments section to respond. One major theme was that Cavallari’s relationship is still new and some fans feel as though it’s too soon for her to be thinking of having kids with Estes. Others pointed out the 13-year age gap as a potential issue.

“I don’t understand how this is a convo after 3 months of fun,” one person wrote, pointing out that Cavallari’s relationship with Estes is brand new.

“He IS still a kid. Let’s pump the breaks,” someone else added.

“She’s really even thinking of having a baby with a guy who lipsyncs on tiktok? whew,” a third comment read.

“I’d say, if you are still with him in 3 years, go ahead and have that baby. Way too early to be discussing babies with the baby just yet imo,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Don’t Care About Their Age Gap

Cavallari and Estes took their romance public in February 2024. Many fans immediately trolled “The Hills” star for dating such a young guy and chatter about the age gap between them hasn’t really stopped. Neither Cavallari nor Estes really seem too concerned, however.

“She makes happy, I make her happy,” Estes told E! News. “That’s what’s important, so I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cavallari posted a TikTok to express her feelings on the matter.

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari captioned the video. In it, she expressed how she really feels about people coming down on her about her relationship by choosing an interesting clip to mimic.

“So, what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?” she mouthed.

