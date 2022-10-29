SEE IT: Kym Herjavec’s Twins Dressed to the Nines at Dad’s Birthday Soiree

Kym Herjavec threw a birthday party for her husband’s birthday in September 2022, and she has shared a new photo from the soiree.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro held a black tie celebration for Robert Herjavec’s 60th. The star-studded event saw several of Robert’s pals coming together to celebrate him. The guest list included DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Carson Kressley, and more.

“I [love] my Vintage 1962,” Kym captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Robert from the party.

“Love you both so much! Oh what a night,” Kym’s BFF Kressley commented on the snap.

Kym and Robert’s 4-year-old twins Hudson and Haven were also on-hand to celebrate their dad’s special day. The twins were both dressed to impress, looking like miniature versions of their parents; Hudson wore a black tux and Haven wore a pink dress with plenty of tulle ruffles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved Seeing the Family All Dressed Up

On October 21, 2022, Kym reminisced about the fun night out that she shared with those closest to her.

“Flash back to one of favorite nights with my favorite people,” she captioned the snap. In it, Robert held Hudson and Kym held Haven. Fans were quick to fill up the comments section of the post, letting Robert and Kym know just how beautiful their family is — and how adorable the twins looked on that special evening.

“Gorgeous family. Love Havens pose. You look stunning, Kym,” one comment read.

“I absolutely love this picture. You and Robert have built a beautiful family,” someone else said.

“Kym, you are beyond blessed. Those babies are ADORABLE,” a third person added.

“Kym you and Robert have such a sweet family! You two are the perfect couple with so much love showing,” another Instagram user wrote.

The Herjavecs Are Spending the Fall Months in Canada With Their Little Ones

It’s been a fairly busy year for the Herjavecs, who spent their summer traveling abroad as a family. However, things have been settling down, and the twins are attending school as the holidays approach.

Kym has been shared a few updates about what the family has been up to in these fall months. From taking the kids apple picking to buying some Christmas decor at Home Depot, it looks like the Herjavecs are settling in from their busy summer travels.

On October 23, 2022, Kym shared a picture of Hudson standing next to a huge inflatable Santa Claus.

“A trip to @homedepotcanada for batteries and we come home with this,” she captioned the pic. And while Kym may be getting on the train headed straight for Christmas, she’s definitely making a couple of stops along the way. First, it sounds like the Herjavecs will be doing a family Halloween costume this year, going with a “Wizard of Oz” theme.

“Trixie loving her Halloween costume,” Kym captioned a photo of her dog wearing a lion costume on October 20, 2022. “Now we need a Dorothy, Tin man, scarecrow and Toto,” she added. Kym will undoubtedly be sharing a family photo on October 31!

