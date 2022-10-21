Former DWTS Competitor Arrested, Held on $50,000 Bail

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was arrested in California on October 13, 2022. News of the arrest went public on October 20, 2022.

Andy Dick, who appeared on season 16 of the show alongside ballroom pro Sharna Burgess, was taken into custody by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office’s official website.

The actor and comedian was charged with first-degree residential burglary, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that police were called to a home in Santa Barbara after someone was seen inside the home, which was under construction, removing “several power tools” from the property. That person, identified as Dick, 56, was arrested at the scene.

Heavy has reached out to Dick’s rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dick Is Still Behind Bars

The homeowner told authorities that they didn’t know Dick and said that he did not have permission to be on the property, let alone inside the home.

According to TMZ, Dick pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. However, he remains behind bars as of October 20, 2022, and his bail has been set at $50,000.

Public defender Brian Mathis told People magazine that the Santa Barbara County Office of the Public Defender is representing Dick.

“We are confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward,” Mathis’ statement read. He did not offer any further details about the case, nor did he share any information about why Dick is still in jail.

Dick Has Been in Trouble With the Law Many Times Over the Past Several Years

Over the past several years, Dick has gotten in trouble with the law on more than one occasion. For example, in July 2008, he was charged with sexual battery and possession of narcotics, according to Fox News. Two years later, Dick was taken into custody for sexual abuse after an appearance at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant in Huntington.

As for more recent issues, Dick has had a fairly rough time in recent years as well. In June 2021, he was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Page Six.

And, in May 2022, CBS News reported that he was arrested for felony sexual battery after an “adult male” accused him of “sexually assaulting him at the campground.” A couple of weeks later, NBC News reported that Dick was not charged in the case because the victim was “uncooperative.”

Dick Hasn’t Been Active on Instagram Since June 2022

Although Dick does have an active Instagram page, he has not addressed his 2022 arrests nor has he shared any updates about his life since June 2022.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t been very busy on social media this year, several people still took to the comments section on his most recent post to share their thoughts on his most recent arrest.

“Arrested again?” one person asked.

“FREE ANDY!” read another comment.

“If you need some power tools I got you bro,” a third Instagram user said.

