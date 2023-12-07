Herjavec Twins Hudson & Haven Channel Mom & Dad in New Snap

On December 3, 2023, Kym Herjavec shared photo of her family celebrating the end of 2023 at her kids’ school.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her “Shark Tank” star husband, Robert Herjavec, posed with twins Hudson and Haven all wearing white and silver attire.

“End of year school celebrations,” Kym Herjavec captioned the post. The foursome posed in the center of a handmade frame that read “pizza and neuron party.” Hudson, 5, smiled for the camera, looking identical to his dad, while Haven looked to the side, channeling her mom with her blond hair.

The whole family appeared to be having a great time at the party —especially mom and dad who totally dressed for the occasion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the New Photo of the Herjavec Twins

Fans always seem to love seeing Kym and Robert Herjavec’s kids and have really watched them grow up over the years. This new photo was very well received as evidenced by the comments section of the post.

“I can’t think of a sweeter family than the Herjavec’s! This celebration party looks like so much fun! Love this family,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous family. You look stunning as always @kymherjavec5678,” someone else added.

“The twins have grown so much. I love this family,” a third comment read.

“BEAUTIFUL FAMILY ! CELEBRATE each small or big accomishment ! The years go by SO-O-O QUICKLY, & soon they’re all grown up , with Families of their own. Of course, now I CELEBRATE my FOUR GRANDDAUGHTERS,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Hudson and Haven Herjavec celebrated their fifth birthday in April 2023.

Robert Herjavec Visted His Son’s School Before the End of the Year Party

Prior to the holiday break, Robert Herjavec visited his son’s class to get some pitches from 50 kids.

“Cuteness overload warning ! Today I listened to 50 amazing 5 year olds pitch me their best toy ideas – lots of dolls that talk and fly, lots of transformers and lots of things named Sparkles ! I absolutely loved it ! Just an amazing school ! That’s my little mini shark sitting next to me (Hudson),” Robert Herjavec captioned a snap on his Instagram feed on November 29, 2023.

Robert Herjavec spoke with the kids after their presentations and gave them a lot of credit for presenting their ideas to him. At the end, he admitted that he couldn’t “decide” which idea he could really get behind.

Hudson Herjavec was by his dad’s side through the whole thing, and seemed really excited to have Robert Herjavec with him at school. Fans loved to see Robert Herjavec spending time educating the youth and praised him for such in the comments section of the post.

“Love that you took time to listen to these kids! You never know what they learn from you! I love your little mini shark sitting by his Dad! How precious,” one person said.

“You’re really a great guy!Those kids will never forget it and you never know ,there can be future entrepreneurs,” someone else added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Opens Up About Scary Ballroom Incident