Some Fans Think One DWTS Judge Is Out for Season 31

Some fans think “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman will not be returning for season 31 of the show as between-season changes continue to be announced.

The speculation comes after Goodman was criticized for making comments some people thought were racist during a live broadcast.

During a part of the BBC broadcast of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebration, Goodman was asked about whether or not he was a good cook.

“No, I’m hopeless, honestly,” Goodman said. “My wife did coronation chicken yesterday for tea and I’ve never had it before. I’ve never had — you know, curry and curry powder. No. My nan used to call it all ‘foreign muck,’ so I was worried about it. But I must say, it was delicious, so tasty. So yeah, I had my first sampling of coronation chicken yesterday.”

Some fans thought the comment was racist, and the host later apologized for Goodman’s remarks.

Fans Think Goodman Has Been Axed Due to Budget Cuts

“Dancing With the Stars” is heading to Disney+ after over 30 seasons on ABC, and some think that the move will come with substantial budget cuts for the program.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough have each confirmed that they will be returning to the judging panel. Insider Kristyn Burtt has said there could be “three judges if there are budget cuts.” She also acknowledged that there has been “no word on Len yet” as of June 14.

Some think Goodman could be replaced.

“So it’s looking like CAI, Derek, and Bruno will be back,” one person tweeted. “I’m leaning towards thinking that they may replace Len to try out someone new.”

Some fans have been calling for Goodman to retire since season 30 of the show.

“Next season…. let’s get rid of Tyra and bring Julianne H. as a regular judge along with her brother. Len needs to retire,” one person tweeted in November 2021.

Some just want the judges to be changed up.

“There are so many wonderful, wonderful dancers and choreographers,” one person wrote. “Contestants change, dancers change but the judges stay the same.”

Others do hope that Goodman returns.

“It was great to see Len back at the judges table last season and personally I hope he’s back for season 32 this fall on @disneyplus,” one tweet reads.

In a Reddit thread after Inaba announced her return, some asked for changes to the judging panel.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” a reply reads. “The judges panel is the one thing that could use a little shake up, and it never happens.”

Some Fans Want Tyra Banks to Be Out As Well

Some viewers of “Dancing With the Stars” want host Tyra Banks to be replaced as well.

“Dear god PLEASE don’t bring Tyra back,” one person wrote in a Reddit thread. “My heart sank when I read that.”

Another person wrote, “Tyra is fine if she takes up training and notes from the public. Mainly stop focusing on her self and focus on the contestants.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

