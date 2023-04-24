DWTS Hosts React to Sudden Death of Ballroom Legend

The “Dancing with the Stars” family was thoroughly shaken on Monday, April 24, when news of judge Len Goodman’s death emerged. Goodman died on April 22 after a short battle with bone cancer, and those who knew him or enjoyed his work have taken to social media to mourn his passing. Goodman retired in November 2022, but he had been a part of the “DWTS” since the beginning. Shortly after word of his death emerged, co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro shared touching tributes to their former colleague.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Will Always Cherish Her Memories of Len Goodman

Hough recently opened up about how she joined “Dancing with the Stars” when she was just 18 years old, and she initially resisted doing the show. Now, with season 32 slated to debut in the fall, she is back with the show again to co-host with Ribeiro. She shared a lengthy note and an array of photos on her Instagram page on April 24 to pay tribute to Goodman. It turns out, her history with Goodman goes back much further than her history with “Dancing with the Stars.”

“From the time we met when I was 10 years old competing in London, to my first time on DWTS and feeling at home because of your familiar face and warm embrace,” Hough began her tribute. She joked about having received many scores of 7 from Goodman and recalled the first 10 he gave her too. “To all the rules I broke on the dance floor that you were stern about but then would see me back stage and tell me you loved it,” she continued. She mentioned creating inside jokes with Goodman while she sat next to him at the judges’ table and noted he was “a sacred part of my life that I’ll always cherish.”

Hough recalled Goodman’s “wisdom, playfulness, and class that radiated from you touched all of us with such impact,” and added she was grateful for the many times and ways he influenced her life. The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host gushed she would love him forever, noting “You’re a legend and left a beautiful legacy.” Her Instagram post included several photos showing Hough with Goodman over the years and she added one classic snapshot from Goodman’s early career. Within just a couple of hours, Hough’s post received over 80,000 likes and 500 comments from others who were also mourning Goodman’s death.

Alfonso Ribeiro Was Heartbroken to Learn of Goodman’s Death

Ribeiro also shared a post on his Instagram page shortly after news of Goodman’s death emerged. While Ribeiro did not have nearly the history with Goodman that Hough had, he still shared a touching tribute and made it clear he had held the “Dancing with the Stars” judge in high regard. “I am heart broken right now. Len Goodman was one of the greatest men I’ve met and got to know in this world,” Ribeiro’s caption began. He noted that Goodman had always been warm and gracious towards him, and admitted he was left without words over the news. “He left us way to [sic] soon,” Ribeiro declared.

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host and former winner’s post received a lot of love from colleagues and fans.

“Len, you truly are dancing with the stars 10-10-10,” commented one fan.

“I am so sorry & broken hearted to hear of Lens passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his DWTS family,” another added.

In addition to tributes from Hough and Ribeiro in response to Goodman’s death, Goodman’s fellow judges, former contestants, and many “Dancing with the Stars” pros have shared their memories and heartbreak regarding the loss on social media throughout the day.