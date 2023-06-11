Lindsay Arnold Shares Surprising Video She Found on Her Phone

Lindsay Arnold is in busy mom mode after giving birth to her second baby, June Cusick, in May 2023.

But the “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s 2 ½-year-old daughter, Sage, recently found a way to keep herself busy, too. When Arnold was distracted, the toddler filmed a vlog of herself and it was too cute not to share.

Lindsay Arnold Posted Parts of Sage’s Vlog & Fans Reacted

In June 2023, Arnold posted a video to her Instagram page after she found Sage had been using the camera function on her phone to film herself. “I CANNOT😂😂😂,” the pro dancer captioned the short clip. “I found a 25 min video on my phone that sage recorded and had to put together a highlight hope you enjoy 🤣.”

“My 2 ½ y ear old vlogged her morning and this is how it went,” Arnold told fans at the beginning of the video.

In the clip, Sage wore her blonde hair in tiny pigtails as she asked her “viewers”: “Hi friends… want to come with me to my store?”

“Hi…I stepping back,” she said in another segment as she walked back from the camera to show off her blue and white star-printed outfit.

The toddler also told fans that it was her dance recital day, although Arnold clarified with a caption: “It isn’t.”

Sage then posed and smiled at her own image before telling fans they were “stinky.” “ Hi friends,” she said one last time before telling her mom she had to go to the bathroom.

Arnold could be seen in the background and heard laughing during part of the video.

Fans reacted in the comment section to say how “adorable” the video was.

“Her video is so cute and she’s talking so much more. Just adorable,” one follower wrote of Sage.

“This legit needs to be a new series!” another wrote.

Another fan joked that Sage is already “one of the best influencers out there.”

But not everyone praised the video. “Please don’t turn her into a self-conscious always on celeb,” one commenter wrote to Arnold. “She’s a darling child, a loving and creative person. all the kids are so obsessed with the phone culture. it is NOT healthy. “

Arnold has been criticized in the past for oversharing videos with Sage on social media. The pro dancer did not respond to the negative comments on her latest post.

Lindsay Arnold Said She Wants Sage to Be “Confident” as She Grows Up

While Sage is growing up fast, Arnold has said she wants both of her daughters to grow up to be confident. “I just hope that I can really teach them and help them understand that they’ll feel confident and beautiful in their own skin,” she told E! News in an interview.

That said, Arnold admitted that Sage does like to play with her makeup.

“She gets into it all the time,” the DWTS pro said. “My husband just last night said, ‘We need to lock your makeup cabinet.’ She will get into everything. She loves to put on her lipsticks. I like to let her explore and have fun with it.”

