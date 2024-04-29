DWTS Alum Pitches Return to TV Role 25 Years After Her Show Was Canceled

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum wants to go back in time.

In an April 2024 interview, DWTS season 2 alum Lisa Rinna revealed that she’s game to reprise her role as Taylor McBride on “Melrose Place.” The primetime soap aired on Fox from 1992 to 1999 and Rinna was a main cast member in the final three seasons.

In 1999, the Los Angeles Times reported that “inflated star salaries and failed contract negotiations” were to blame for the hit series’ demise.

But in April 2024, Variety confirmed that a “Melrose Place” reboot is in the works 25 years after the original series was canceled. Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga will return as characters Amanda Woodward, Jo Reynolds, and Sydney Andrews, respectively. But what about Rinna’s character?

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Wants to Know What Taylor McBride Has Been Up To

For seven seasons, “Melrose Place” followed the lives of residents of a California apartment building. Rinna’s character Taylor McBride moved to the building in season 5 with her husband Kyle (played by Rob Estes). By the end of her run, Taylor’s affair with Peter Burns (Jack Wagner) caused the end of her marriage, and the character later became pregnant by Michael Mancini (Thomas Calabro). She ultimately left Melrose for Boston.

In an interview with People magazine in April 2024, Rinna, 60, admitted that while she hasn’t “been approached” for the reboot, but would “love to see what Taylor McBride is up to 25 years later.” “Wouldn’t that be something?” she asked.

“I have to say that was one of my greatest and most fun acting experiences, playing Taylor and working with Heather and the whole crew,” Rinna added. “I mean, it was just a great, great experience. So, if they need a Taylor McBride appearance, they know who to call. I’m around.”

Lisa Rinna Returned to Modeling & Acting After Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Rinna’s career has been all over the place. In addition to her work as an actress, she has worked as a model and entrepreneur. The DWTS alum and longtime QVC pitchwoman has several business ventures, including a wine line. Rinna also enjoyed an eight-year run on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In January 2023, Rinna announced her exit from the Bravo reality show. Since that time, she has focused on acting and modeling. Rinna returned to TV later that year in an episode of “American Horror Stories.” In February 2024, Deadline announced she would star opposite her daughter Delilah Hamlin in the Lifetime movie “Mommy Meanest.”

In April, Rinna also made a surprise cameo on “Lopez vs. Lopez,” playing a hairstylist named Lisa Perry. Rinna told NBC Insider she loved working with comedian George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom. She also explained why scripted TV is easier to work on than reality TV.

“Doing reality is like flying from the seat of your pants,” she told the outlet. “Scripted, you have a character, you have a script, you have words that you can live behind. Reality, you’re right out there…you’re walking a tightrope without a net.”

In a March 2024 interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rinna claimed that her eight years on RHOBH helped train her for future acting roles. “I’m not kidding,” she said. “I think it made me a better actor.”

She explained that “going through that experience” with the other RHOBH women gave her “a lot to pull from” for her acting career. “You know, different psychologies of different women I would never come across that if I hadn’t done that show,” she said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33