Lori Loughlin Was Offered a Spot on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Report

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” aims to cast celebrities that will get viewers to tune in and keep talking about each season of the show.

Years ago, according to PageSix, Lori Loughlin was offered a spot on “Dancing With the Stars,” but she turned the spot down.

“She declined,” the source told the outlet.

Loughlin told the casting managers at the time that her daughter, Olivia Jade Gianulli, would love to be on the show.

Loughlin was later involved in a college admissions scandal involving her daughter, and afterward, the show did reach out to her daughter to be a celebrity on the show. She was cast for season 30 and partnered with fan-favorite professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. She ultimately placed 8th place during that season.

Olivia Jade told Page Six after her time on the show that Chmerkovskiy wanted to recruit her mother.

“I don’t know how many more seasons I got in me, but I’ll stick around for [Lori],” Chmerkovskiy said in 2021.

Olivia Jade Has Found Success After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

According to the report by Page Six, Olivia Jade has found more success following her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” even though some people were upset with her being cast on the show in the first place, going so far as to call the show “gross.”

“‘DWTS’ was a chance for people to really see who Olivia is: a hard worker, dedicated, and just a young adult trying to find her way in the world. It was a chance to reconnect the public to what made her so likable and relevant on her YouTube channel,” said a source, according to the outlet.

They added, “She’s been excited to get back to doing what she loves, which is all things beauty, fashion, and connecting to followers. She’s attending more events, working with more brands – and she’s got some big deals in the works for 2022.”

Tom Bergeron Slammed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Casting

Tom Bergeron, who was a long-time host on “Dancing With the Stars,” recently publicly shamed the casting manager who is a part of the show.

The issue started when Deadline reported that Rudy Giuliani had been unmasked on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” According to the outlet, Giuliani was unmasked during season 7 of the show, and judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke both walked off the stage afterward.

After the news was announced, Bergeron responded on Twitter.

In his tweet alongside the article, Bergeron said the show was “tone deaf.”

“More tone deaf bookings…” he tweeted. On Instagram, he wrote, “Another winner from the Tone Deaf Booking Dept.”

When a follower asked whether they have the same casting manager as “Dancing With the Stars,” Bergeron wrote, “same booker.”

Bergeron was referring to Deena Katz, the casting manager on “Dancing With the Stars.” According to Slate, Katz has been booking celebrities on the show since 2004, when it premiered.

According to IMDb, Katz has been a producer on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “The Masked Singer,” “Celebrity Big Brother,” and “Dancing With the Stars” for years.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Celebrities Who Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31