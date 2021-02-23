Lori Loughlin’s Scandal Will Be the Focus of a New Netflix Documentary

The scandal that sent Lori Loughlin to prison is about to be the focus of a new Netflix documentary releasing in March. The documentary will focus on the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal and the fallout surrounding it. The documentary will be directed by the same man who brought us Tiger King. It’s not known at this time if Loughlin will personally be in the documentary. But we do know that the documentary will include secretly recorded conversations from people involved in the scandal.

The New Documentary Releases March 17 & Will Include Wiretapped Conversations with People Involved

According to Netflix’s press page, the new documentary will premiere in the United States on Netflix on March 17, 2021, at 2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern. Netflix also dropped a short trailer on February 22.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

The documentary is going to focus on Rick Singer, who worked with wealthy clients to get their children accepted into prestigious schools, Variety reported. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among Singer’s clients, along with Felicity Huffman.

Matthew Modine is going to play the role of Singer, Variety reported, and the documentary will include narrative re-enactments mixed with wiretapped conversations that Singer had with some of his clients. It’s not known if Huffman or Loughlin’s conversations will be among the ones featured in the documentary.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted as crew recruits to the University of Southern California. Neither daughter was a rower. The couple had said they were innocent at first, but then reversed and pleaded guilty, WDHD reported. Loughlin recently completed her two-month prison sentence and her 100 hours of community service. She also received a $150,000 fine. Her husband will be released in April after serving a five-month sentence, and then he will need to serve 250 hours of community service. He was fined $250,000.

Why was Giannulli sentenced to five months while his wife was sentenced to two months? Prosecutors argued at the time that he needed a longer sentence because he was “the more active participant in the scheme,” AP reported.

Olivia Jade, Loughlin’s daughter, appeared on Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch to discuss what happened. She said that Loughlin wasn’t very involved in the application process.

“I really believe my dad has attachment issues and didn’t want us to leave California…” she said. “…My mom really for most of the time when I was applying to school, was in Canada shooting a movie. She was involved in my whole childhood but when it came to that, she was like, ‘Moss you handle it, I’m out.’ … She put off so much work to raise us. … So she felt like she got us to an age where we can handle ourselves and then she went back to working… So I think having us close to home was a big one.”

Singer could face up to 65 years in prison, Us Magazine reported.

The Executive Producer of ‘Tiger King’ Is Directing This New Documentary

The documentary is directed by Chris Smith, who also directed the viral documentary called Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. That movie chronicled Billy McFarland, who was behind the Fyre Festival.

Smith was also the executive producer of the wildly popular Tiger King series on Netflix.

Fisher Stevens, in an interview with The Daily Northwestern, said that he brought Smith in to help with Tiger King.

He said: “I called a friend of mine, Chris Smith, who had just done the Fyre Festival documentary for Netflix, and I thought he would be perfect to help put this thing over the finish line. (Directors) Eric (Goode) and Rebecca (Chaiklin) had shot all this amazing footage, but it still needed to be broken out into episodes. So Chris and I brought the project to Netflix at Sundance 2019.”

Stevens added that they’re hoping to make a few more episodes in the future with the same group.

