Maks Chmerkovskiy Gets Candid About Future Family Plans

“Dancing With the Stars” duo Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their third child together. The couple found out the news just months after welcoming son, Rio.

While both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd had said they’d like to have a third child, neither expected it to happen so soon. And now that another baby is on the way, there are already questions popping up about whether or not they’ll have a fourth. According to Chmerkovskiy, the short answer to that question is yes.

“I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So, as long as we have space…” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are also parents to 7-year-old son, Shai.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Moving Into a Bigger House

In January 2024, Murgatroyd revealed that she and her family were moving back to the Los Angeles area after spending the past couple of years in Malibu.

“We are in Malibu right now and we absolutely love it. It’s a joy to drive home on PCH, but it’s also a long, long drive, especially when I’m dancing on the show. You know, I’ve been spending upwards of three hours in the car every day when I was dancing with Barry. And it got to a point where I was literally just exhausted from the drive and I don’t think I’d be able to do that again,” Murgatroyd said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

On February 29, 2024, she took to her Instagram Stories again to share that the move is officially happening — and that she and her husband have a new home.

“I packed the car up with a lot of Maks’ clothes — I’ve got suitcases in the back — I’m on my way to the new house,” Murgatroyd told her followers. She went on to say that she had dropped Shai off for his last day at his school before the family relocates.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Has Always Wanted a Big Family

Chmerkovskiy has wanted to have kids for as long as he can remember.

“It’s a lot but there was a transition period. For me, I’ve always wanted the family, always wanted kids, it’s documented. I wanted children before I wanted to be married and, you know, the biggest foundation block is Peta, when you meet the right one,” he told ET. “You want to do all the things with that person, and I think that we found each other in each other that way,” he added.

When it comes to a number, Chmerkovskiy isn’t putting a limit on it at the present time.

“I’m also looking at my friends who had kids earlier who have now out, actually, I sat on the plane with somebody. He has a 19, 17, 15 and then an 8 and a 6, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you really went out.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ But then he showed him to me. I’m like, ‘That’s what I want.’ I want Peta with a squad behind her that she made. And me, somewhere there in the room,” the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge told Us Weekly.

