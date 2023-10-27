Fans Can’t Believe Popular DWTS Pro Is Missing From Tour Lineup

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber will not be joining the live tour in 2024.

The official tour cast announcement was made on the October 17, 2023, episode of the show. Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, and Gleb Savchenko will be the main cast members. Emma Slater will serve as the host and Julianne Hough will be joining for select dates.

However, many fans were quick to point out that Farber wasn’t among the cast. He did his first traveling show with the series in 2015. He took a couple of years off, but has been consistently on the roster since 2017.

Heavy has reached out to Farber for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Announcement & Specifically the Absence of Sasha Farber

Shortly after the tour lineup was announced, dozens of fans took to a Reddit thread to react. Many seemed surprised that Farber’s name wasn’t on the list of pro performers this go around.

“Looking forward to this tour. Shocked that Sasha, Alexis, Katya, or even Ezra won’t be joining but I think it’ll be another great show,” one person wrote.

“Hope this is them phasing out Sasha because Alyson has really exposed how fully awful he is choreographically. Him not having a ringer where he can hide behind splits or gymnastics moves really show how bad he is choreography,” someone else added.

“I mean I can understand no Alexis or Kateryna since there is no troupe, looks like they are only using pros —don’t understand the Sasha piece either but who knows,” a third comment read.

“I’m really disappointed about Sasha not being back, unless it was his choice. But guessing he probably got bumped to make room for Pasha/Dani,” a fourth Redditor said.

Sasha Farber Is Partnered With Alyson Hannigan on Season 32

Farber is competing on season 32 alongside “American Pie” actress, Alyson Hannigan. The two appear to be having a lot of fun together, but their scores have kept them in the middle of the pack all season long.

“To my dear partner @alysonhannigan last night you showed me what a true warrior is like!! From being sick and missing rehearsal, you came together when it counts right before show time and you did it !!!!!!!!!! I’m so proud of you, I look up to you on so many levels!!!” Farber captioned an Instagram post on October 11, 2023.

Farber also has a lot going on in his personal life amid his divorce from fellow DWTS pro, Emma Slater. The two are extremely amicable, but things certainly look different for Farber heading into 2024.

“We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly,” Slater told E! News in early October 2023.

“I’ll help him with his dance and he’ll help me with my dance. We do that, all us pros together. I don’t feel that competition at all with him,” she added.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Says a DWTS Pro ‘Came’ at Her