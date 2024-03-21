Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Share Gender Reveal After Announcing Surprise Baby No. 3

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have announced the gender of their third baby.

The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers are expecting their third child in July 2024. The newborn is due the month after the couple’s baby boy, Rio, celebrates his first birthday. The Chmerkovskiys also have a 7-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr.

On March 21, Maks and Peta posted their gender reveal for Baby No. 3 in a cute family video.

Maks and Peta Will Welcome Another Son

In a video shared with fans, Maks and Peta revealed they found out their baby’s gender during a family photoshoot taken earlier this year that included both sets of grandparents.

For their gender reveal, the couple stood in a grassy area as they fired off colored poppers that displayed blue smoke. They also cut open a tiered vanilla cake that had blue candies inside of it.

“It’s a BOY!” Peta couple captioned the clip. “I’ve been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way 🙏🏻🤣💙 I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

The Australian dancer added that she is “beyond happy” to have another son on the way.

“We want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh!” she wrote of her sons. “Not to mention when Rio turns 1, I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼.”

Peta Murgatroyd Previously Said She’d Love to Have a Daughter

While she is thrilled to have another son on the way, Peta, 37, previously talked about someday having a daughter. In a 2019 interview with Life & Style magazine she joked that there was already “a lot of testosterone” in her house—and that was before the birth of Rio!

“Having a girl to balance it out would be great,” she said at the time. We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long. …. Maks needs a little girl,” she added.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Was Shocked When Peta Told Him She Was Pregnant Again

Murgatroyd has been open about her past struggles with miscarriage and IVF. Baby No. 3 was a true surprise. The dancer shared her pregnancy reveal in February 2024 when she posted an Instagram video of her surprising Maks with the news. “We’re having a baby,” she shared. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

The video clip showed her on a Facetime call with Maks as she dropped clues that she was expecting. It wasn’t until she pulled out a positive pregnancy test that he got the message. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on, we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen,” Peta shared. “I had the ‘I’m so sick story,’ the pickle, and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴”

“After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF, we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us,” she added.

In a February 28, 2024 interview on the “Sherri” show, Maks admitted he was “shocked” by his wife’s pregnancy so soon after the birth of their son Rio. “I was like, ‘Babe what are you talking about? We just we just literally we have this, I can’t even explain to people, you did it how?’ We didn’t, the mathematics ….”

He also hinted that his wife has a plan to be back on the DWTS dance floor by fall 2024.

“Peta, with Shai she was back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ within 2 and a half months. With Rio, pushing two months. … With this next one, she wants to be back this fall after,” he said. “She’s due somewhere in July so you know, it’s going to be like let’s see what she does now!”

