Peta Murgatroyd Pregnant? Maks Drops Hint About Another Baby

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy may have some exciting news to share in the coming months. The couple, best known for their time on “Dancing With the Stars,” has shared a desire to welcome another baby into their lives.

After welcoming baby Rio in June 2023, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been enjoying the baby bliss. So much so, in fact, that they’ve both mentioned wanting to expand their family. Now, in a new interview, Chmerkovskiy suggested that another baby may be on the way sooner rather than later.

“The way these things are going, maybe Peta will be pregnant,” Chmerkovskiy told The U.S. Sun. “She loves to get pregnant while on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” he teased.

Murgatroyd is competing on season 32 of DWTS alongside actor Barry Williams. She found out that she was pregnant with her second child at the start of season 31.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Open to Adding to Their Family

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, in 2017. The two spent the next few years trying to conceive a second time and opened up about their fertility journey in 2022. Shortly thereafter, they decided to try IVF. Just before their second cycle, Murgatroyd found out that she was pregnant.

“All natural, it happened,” she told People magazine in January 2023. Months after welcoming baby Rio, Chmerkovskiy said that he and his wife are “looking to expand the fam.”

“We’re definitely not saying we’re done,” he said in an interview with ET.

Just after giving birth to her second child, Murgatroyd shared a video in which Chmerkovskiy joked about having “one more.”

“@maksimc literally straight after birth. Anyone else experience this? Lol,” she captioned the post.

Peta Murgatroyd Would Love to Have a Baby Girl

Murgatroyd gave birth to Rio in June 2023. However, she’s been candid about the idea of adding another baby to her brood — and she’d love to have a girl. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories over the summer, Murgatroyd said exactly that, though she admits that she’s not in any sort of immediate rush.

“I would so have another one and hopefully, you know, we get a girl,” she said on August 16, 2023. “But now, you know, Rio is seven weeks. I am not going to even think about that right now but if it happens, it happens and that would be amazing,” she added.

And, in 2019, Murgatroyd told Life & Style magazine that she’d love to have a daughter.

“There’s a lot of testosterone in our house. Having a girl to balance it out would be great. We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long. Maybe three to six months. Maks needs a little girl,” she said.

For the time being, Chmerkovskiy told Heavy that he’s really happy with his “tribe.”

“I think the best part of being a dad to two boys now that they’re boys? It’s a boy gang. I mean, I love it. I love it. It’s a tribe. We have one Peta in the house. We have two boys and an incredible dog who’s also a boy. I love it,” he said.

