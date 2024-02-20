Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Thrill Fans As They Pose With Celebrity Couple

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd hit the red carpet with a celebrity couple—and it had fans dreaming of a “Dancing With the Stars” duo.

In February 2024, the pro dancer pair posed with actor John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh at a benefit for Childhelp at the Phoenician resort in Scottdale, Arizona. Chmerkovskiy and Stamos both serve as ambassadors for the non-profit agency dedicated to the prevention of child abuse.

Fans were intrigued by the photo of the two couples and immediately thought of the DWTS ballroom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Said Hanging Out With the Stamoses Was ‘a Bonus’

In a photo posted to Instagram on February 18, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd posed with Stamos and McHugh at a black-tie event for Childhelp. Both men wore tuxedos while their wives wore black gowns.

Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo to share details on the event. “Last night was absolutely amazing for @childhelp,” he wrote. “It was its 65th birthday and I couldn’t be more honored to be a small part of this incredible organization! Hanging out with Stamos family is definitely a bonus!” he added.

Several fans commented to suggest that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd should team up with Stamos and his wife to become the ultimate “Dancing with the Stars” duos.

“This looks like what would be an amazing couple of dance partners for next season, just sayin’,” one fan wrote.

“John Stamos would be my DREAM dwts contestant!” a Redditor wrote. “This picture… just reminded me he has been friends with the CFam for years.”

“I would love to see [Stamos] on the show one season partnered with Peta,” another wrote on Reddit.

Peta Murgatroyd once said Stamos would be her dream partner. In 2013, City News Everywhere reported that Murgatroyd said the “Full House” star would be “amazing” on the celebrity dancing show because he “has a theatre background, he can act, he can dance.”

John Stamos Previously Said He Would Never Do DWTS

Play

Stamos has several ties to DWTS. He and Chmerkovskiy are old friends. In 2015, the former DWTS pro guest starred on Stamos’ Netflix series “Fuller House,” with his younger brother, Val, per E! News. In addition, two of Stamos’ “Fuller House” co-stars—Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin—both competed ion ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

In 2022, Stamos danced with DWTS co-host Julianne Hough in her TV special, “Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough,” per IMDb. Stamos and Hough recreated a dance scene from the 1964 movie Viva Las Vegas.”

But fans will likely never see the Stamoses and the Chmerkovskiys double up on the dance floor. For one, Maks retired from DWTS years ago. And second, Stamos once said he would never compete on the show.

In 2010, the actor responded to pro dancer Karina Smirnoff’s “wish” to dance with him on the show. “I’m not doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Stamos tweeted at the time, per People magazine. “Flattered to be asked,” he added. “I’m not a dancer. I’d put my foot in my mouth faster than John Mayer.”

Still, Stamos did make a cameo on “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2010. The part-time drummer performed a musical number with his longtime pals The Beach Boys during a results show episode.

It was there that he ran into an ex: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The former Fly Girl briefly dated Stamos when she was a dancer on “In Living Color” back in the early 1990s. “We dated for a little while and,” Inaba told “The Talk” about Stamos (per Today.com). “It didn’t work out because I was not quite ready for someone as good as John Stamos in my life at that moment.” Inaba said she had regrets about pushing Stamos away, and left a note in his mailbox, but they didn’t get back together.

“Later on, he came to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and he’s so cool ‘cause he knew I was embarrassed and he was performing,” she said. “And he came right up to me and said, ‘I’m so happy for your success. I wish you all the best. It’s great to see you.’”

