Maks Chmerkovskiy ‘at a Loss for Words’ After Tragic News Hits Close to Home

Maks Chmerkovskiy was left speechless after hearing the news that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died.

On December 14, 2022, TMZ reported that Boss, 40, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a motel close to his California home. Boss, who was the DJ on “Ellen” since 2014, had close ties to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, as many of the dancers he knew from his time on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Chmerkovskiy is one of several professional dancers who posted tributes to Boss. The father-of-one admitted that he couldn’t find the words to say after hearing that Boss was gone.

Chmerkovskiy Shared a Post About Boss on Instagram

Like many others who knew and loved Boss, Chmerkovskiy was left in complete shock following the star’s death.

“I’m at a loss for words… I wrote few paragraphs and deleted everything because it’s all so irrelevant right now. I have so much to say, but I just want to hold on to the memories I have and not try to wrap my head around this,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss was the only man I’ve met in the entire industry who was loved by absolutely everyone. This makes no sense at all…. Rest easy my friend,” he added.

New details about Boss’ death have since been reported. According to TMZ, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD office after Boss left the house without saying a word — and without taking his car. She told officers that her husband wouldn’t answer her calls. Holker was extremely worried about her husband and made that clear to law enforcement.

A short while later, a 911 call came in from a nearby motel. According to People magazine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has closed the case after determining that Boss’ death was indeed self-inflicted and there was no foul play involved.

Fans Reacted to Chmerkovskiy’s Post in the Comments Section

Several people all around the globe were affected by Boss’ tragic death and many people have been mourning the incredible loss. Emotions have been high since the news broke and several people commented on Chmerkovskiy’s post to share in his sadness.

“The world just lost a man we feel like is family. Beyond devastating,” one person wrote.

“I don’t understand it. It seems so wrong for him to leave this earth like that. My condolences to you,” another comment read.

“No sense, absolutely none. Heartbreaking and devastating, I am sorry for your loss Maks x,” a third Instagram user added.

Chmerkovskiy has spent the last several days at home with his son, Shai, after his wife, Peta Murgatroyd headed to her home in Perth, Australia. Murgatroyd received word that her father’s health was failing.

Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to share that her dad was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in May 2022. The condition is terminal, though every patient’s life expectancy is different based on how the body reacts to medication and other treatment.

