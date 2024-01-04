Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Are on Dad Duty in Adorable Video

Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy were on dad duty while their wives, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson, stepped out for some relaxation.

In January 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” dads posed in a hilarious video after their wives left them in charge of the kids.

Maks and Peta are parents to sons, Shai, 6, and Rio, 6 months. Val and Jenna welcomed their first son, Rome, in January 2023.

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Looked Stunned as Their Wives Bolted Out the Door to Go to the Spa

In an Instagram video posted in January 2024, Peta and Jenna were shown waving goodbye from the door as their husbands, each holding a baby boy, appeared stunned. Maks even had a pacifier propped in his mouth as he held his son Rio. Val, meanwhile, clutched his baby Rome and a package of diaper wipes.

The footage then showed Peta and Jenna flying out the door. The two moms ran down a long hallway as their shocked husbands were left with the kids.

The video appeared to have been taken when the Chmerkovskiy families traveled to Park City, Utah for the holidays. The DWTS brothers and their families stayed at Pendry Park City.

“On our way to our 60 minute massage like… 👋🏼,” Jenna captioned the post.

“That’s how it is for sureeeeeee,” Peta commented.

Other commenters told the two moms they should squeeze in a massage, lunch, and maybe a little shopping while they were out.

“The babies looked at their moms and be like ‘Are you really gonna leave us with them? Lol so cute 💕,” another fan wrote.

“ALL 4 of their faces watching Moms leave them. Like ‘Oh no!’” another chimed in.

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Have Both Talked About How Important Fatherhood is To Them

Both Chmerkovskiy brothers have talked about what fatherhood means to them. In an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Maks said “his entire life” changed on the day he first became a father. “The moment my first child was born, maybe four seconds later, something in my head just knew everything had changed,” he said. “Some kind of metaphysical change occurred in me when Peta and I made a choice to be together forever and have this family.”

“I was ready,” the Ukrainian-American dancer added. “I changed into who I wanted to be for the rest of my life. ”

He added, “I saw me being a dad, I saw me being a husband. I couldn’t wait. … I’m in love with my family.”

Val shared a similar sentiment while speaking with E! News in 2023. Reflecting on his new role as a father, the DWTS mirrorball champ said, “It’s definitely elevated my joy for life, my joy for my family. And every day I learn something new being a father. I can’t be more grateful and more fortunate with how that all turned out.”

As for leaving the guys in charge of the kids, Jenna Johnson has said that Val has been hands-on with Rome since day 1. “Those exhausting, tired moments when you’re up at 4 a.m. together and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my teammate and he’s willing to do this with me,'” Johnson told Good Morning America in March 2023. “Even the hardest, most ruthless nights, the exhaustion, he’s so worth it.”

