Former ‘DWTS’ Semifinalist Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Marissa Jaret Winokur, the 47-year-old winner of Celebrity Big Brother season one and former Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist, has something to celebrate — she lost 50 pounds and has kept it off for seven months, she recently revealed on Instagram. Find out how she did it and what she said inspired her to get in better shape.

She Cast Her Ballot in a Patriotic Bikini

In a recent Instagram post, Winokur posed by her ballot drop off box in a flannel shirt open to reveal a red, white, and blue bikini, a gray skirt, and some red kicks. Her caption read, “History has its eyes on you,” which is a quote from the musical Hamilton.

This post came on the heels of a side-by-side post from earlier in October where Winokur posted two photos of her wearing the same dress — one pre-weight loss and one from right now.

“Holy sh*t guys I am maintaining!! We are going on 7 months and I haven’t thrown in the towel yet!!” wrote Winokur in the caption, adding that she admits to “having thoughts about gaining it all back,” but for right now she’s excited to have lost 50 pounds and kept it off all year. She thanked her trainer for “literally making [her] sweat and smile every day.”

She also told her followers to join them. “This is not an ad, just a suggestion, a reach out! We have a lot of fun! Tell me when you’re coming, maybe we do a class for just us.”

Winokur’s Celebrity Friends Were Quick to Congratulate Her

On the post, fellow Big Brother alums Tommy Bracco, Rachel Reilly, GinaMarie Zimmerman, Natalie Negrotti, Angela Rockstar, and more chimed in to congratulate her on her hard work. Bracco told her she looks incredible and Reilly wrote, “You look amazing, congratulations on your hard work!!!!! but also I need to join your friends zoom classes Hahahah.”

“So fabulous in both! And so happy to see your commitment to your health!” wrote Dancing With the Stars Danica McKeller.

Actress Cherie Johnson chimed in with, “Beautiful as always, my love,” drag queen THE Vivienne wrote, “You look AMAZING,” and actors Brandon Kyle Goodman and Joely Fisher responded with hearts and flames emojis.

Actress Caroline Rhea, “You are amazing!” and actor/comedian Alec Mapa wrote, “Holy sh*t, lady. I mean, you were perfectly adorable before, but…”

Back in September, when Winokur first showed off her dramatic weight loss, she wrote that it was really COVID-19 that scared her into getting in shape.

“If you have been following my story’s you know how hard I have been working out with Keith Anthony to get healthy. Truth Covid scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance. In all honestly, I also needed something to focus on have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds. We have been here before. I was scared to post photos, it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!” wrote Winokur.

Winokur is not the only Celebrity Big Brother alum to use quarantine to whip themselves into shape. Ross Mathews, who finished runner-up to Winokur on the show, recently debuted his own massive weight loss.

Dancing With the Stars and Big Brother return in 2021. There are even rumors about another Celebrity Big Brother airing this winter.

