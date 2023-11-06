Mark Ballas Talks ‘Beautiful Chaos’ of Impending Fatherhood

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas, and his wife, musician BC Jean, are expecting the birth of their first child to happen any day now. As they wait for their bundle of joy to arrive, the duo has been sharing new music and opening up about old wounds.

Ballas and Jean perform music together as the duo Alexander Jean. Not long ago, they released a song they titled “Rainbow,” and the couple explained it was about a miscarriage they navigated in 2022. Now, they are releasing another new song, and this one has a message tied to it too.

Here’s what you need to know:

BC Jean & Mark Ballas Released a Lullaby

On November 3, Ballas and Jean shared their newest song via their Alexander Jean Instagram page. They announced the song was titled “So Small,” and explained it was “a musical diary of the beautiful chaos and transformative journey of becoming a parent.”

The duo noted they had not set out to create a lullaby to release ahead of their baby’s birth. Rather, “It all started with a guitar riff and concept we were saving for when we had a baby of our own.”

In fact, the guitar riff and concept were developing before they even received the good news about their current pregnancy. As the duo shared when releasing “Rainbow,” they had been just about to share news of a pregnancy last year when they learned the baby would not make it.

“This was a different kind of sadness,” they wrote. The song “Is for anyone that has experienced loss in any form,” they said of “Rainbow.”

Now, “So Small,” Ballas and Jean shared, “Is for anyone who is a parent or expecting to be.”

Fans Loved the Lullaby

“So Small” came together after learning of their current pregnancy, Ballas and Jean noted. “We were able to tap into our raw emotions that this next chapter of life brings.” They added the song had them “Painting an intimate portrait of this new overwhelming love for our tiny human we have yet to meet.”

Fans of the former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer and the duo gushed over the new release.

One fan commented, “I have chills….such beautiful harmony! You two make great music together! Can’t wait to see baby!”

“I can just hear the love in your voices. Your little one is very lucky to be nurtured in an environment of love. Thank you for sharing parts of your journey with us ❤️,” another shared.

The Alexander Jean pair shared just a bit of the song in the video they shared on Instagram. The lyrics they included were, “I’ve heard so many people say that everything’s about to change. I can’t believe the BIGGEST thing to happen to me could be so small.”

A separate supporter commented, “You have such a beautiful voice and sounds so gorgeous together with @markballas. Such a beautifully sweet and lovely song. You are going to be such loving parents to your new baby. Best wishes.”

“This is so cute!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️. Still in love with both your voices!!!! I wish you all the happiness and health and love for you and your baby 😍😍😍,” a different follower wrote.