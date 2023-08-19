Mark Ballas & BC Jean Share Big Pregnancy Milestone

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean are expecting their first baby, and they have been regularly sharing updates about the experience with DWTS fans. A recent social media post highlighted another first for the Alexander Jean musicians, and fans were quite excited about the development.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Saw Their Baby Move for the 1st Time

On August 16, a short video of Ballas and Jean at an ultrasound appointment was shared on the Alexander Jean Instagram page. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro then shared the video on his personal Instagram page on August 18.

“OUR FIRST TIME SEEING OUR BABY MOVE,” read text on the video as it began. Ballas held Jean’s hand as they looked at the screen of the ultrasound, and then there was a “Big jump” as the baby moved. “Little hands” read additional text as the video progressed.

At the end of the video, both Ballas and Jean took turns holding printed ultrasound photos of their baby and added “MOM” and “DAD” titles. The musicians beamed throughout the experience.

When Ballas shared the video on his Instagram page, he added a bit more context in the post caption. “Big jumps + little hands. Seeing our baby move for the first time was an experience & a moment I’ll never forget, I can’t wait to meet you little one I’m all in my feels, now that it’s getting real 🥹.”

DWTS Fans & Colleagues Went Wild Over the Ultrasound Update

The social media updates received a big reaction from the “Dancing with the Stars” family. Fans as well as a couple of fellow show colleagues had plenty to say about the video.

“Omgggggg 🥹😭,” wrote Jenna Johnson.

“The best ❤️” added Peta Murgatroyd.

A fan commented,”Baby Ballas is getting his strong legs ready for dancing!!!”

“He does a good jive like Dad & Grandma. Wishing baby & mom the best of health,” another “Dancing with the Stars” fan declared.

“Quit making me cry y’all when I’m not around any Kleenex,” someone else gushed.

So far, Ballas and Jean have kept a couple of significant baby-related specifics under wraps. They have not revealed the baby’s due date, and if they know the baby’s gender, they have not shared it publicly. Even so, quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans commented with their guesses after seeing the ultrasound video.

“Think I saw something, I predict that its going to be a boy,” suggested one commenter.

“Congrats! Looks like a little boy to me,” wrote another.

“I think it’s a girl,” countered someone else.

Ballas and Jean initially shared their pregnancy news in late June, and she already had a prominent baby bump at that point. Since then, the couple has also shared a video capturing the moment the “Dancing with the Stars” pro learned they were expecting, as well as lots of the reactions they got as they shared the news with loved ones.

The couple kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps for the first few months, but now that they have started sharing updates, they have kept them coming fairly consistently. Jean and Ballas appear to have a few months to go yet before their baby arrives, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans are excited to follow along on this journey with them.