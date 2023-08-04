Mark Ballas Shares DWTS Friends’ Reactions to Baby News: WATCH

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, recently revealed they are expecting their first baby. The news took DWTS fans by surprise, and apparently, Ballas himself was surprised when he found out. Now, the couple has shared a video highlighting the reactions they received from others as the pregnancy news spread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Captured Priceless Moments With Loved Ones

Now that the couple, who sings together as the duo Alexander Jean, has shared their baby news with “Dancing with the Stars” fans, they are going back to share some earlier pregnancy tidbits. On August 2, Ballas posted a compilation video on his Instagram page that fans loved. “Sharing the good news,” Ballas teased in the caption, and Derek Hough and his fiancee, Hayley Erbert, were the first friends featured.

The expectant couple surprised Hough and Erbert by tying a bandana around their dog’s neck, much like Jean did when she surprised Ballas with the news. The wording on the bandana couldn’t be seen, but it likely read “Big Brother” or something like that. It took a moment, but then both Hough and Erbert were wide-eyed with mouths wide open for a second before they expressed their excitement.

Some of the reactions were captioned via video calls, where the couple simply held up the ultrasound photos, while others were in person. Ballas’ most recent partner, Charli D’Amelio, found out in person, as did Julianne Hough. At another point, Jean and Ballas stopped by the home of “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Chmerkovskiy sweetly shook his head as Johnson gasped. Chmerkovskiy then admitted, “I got chills” when hearing the exciting news.

Ballas & Jean’s Video Was a Huge Hit

Another former partner of Ballas’, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, had an epic reaction too. During the video call, she was shocked, said, “SHUT UP,” and fell backward as she got a huge smile on her face. Then her husband, Andrew East, popped into view and pounded his chest in celebration.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater also got the in-person treatment, and her reaction was fabulous as well. All in all, there were a lot of gasps, shrieks, and hugs. At the end of the video, there was a simple black screen with the words, “You’re going to be so loved little one” in white text.

The comments section of Ballas’ post was flooded with notes, many from fellow “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues.

“I love that even after it clicked for me, Derek was still clueless 😂😂,” Erbert joked.

Johnson admitted in a comment, “Still crying,” as did Julianne. Peta Murgatroyd commented that she got chills too, and Heidi D’Amelio called it “the best video ever.”

“This is amazing! You’ve got really expressive friends and then … Val. 😂😂😂 Congrats to you three,” teased former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya.

Several people commented on how much they loved the comedic editing of the video, and a few mentioned they would love to see some sort of “Dancing with the Stars” baby gathering on stage.

“This is so emotionally tearful and yet so beautiful all at the same time. I literally feel the joy through the phone and to share All those moments with All of us to see, it is so incredible magical. Thank you. So Happy for All of YOU’s,” gushed a supporter.

Another added, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen!! You have amazing friends and family. 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽”