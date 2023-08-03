Mark Ballas Shares the Adorable Way He Found Out BC Jean Is Pregnant: WATCH

Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean are expecting their first child together.

Following their baby news, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a video of how he found out that BC Jean is pregnant.

In the video, BC Jean put a bandana around the couple’s dog’s neck that read “Big Brother.” Ballas was totally shocked when he saw the dog in the kitchen and read the words. BC Jean then handed him two positive pregnancy tests.

“I had just got home from the gym, still sweaty, hair a mess & found out I was going to be a dad,

This was one of the best moments of my life & our lives together,” Ballas captioned the video. “I can’t wait to meet you little one,” he continued, adding the hashtag, “#dad.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Commented on the Video

Shortly after Ballas shared the candid video, several of his friends — and “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues — commented on it.

“How beautiful this life is. Can’t wait to see our kids grow. Love you bro,” Valentin Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“What a moment. Thank you for sharing,” Peta Murgatroyd added.

“Sobbing. This is soooo sweet,” read Jenna Johnson’s comment.

“Crying all over again,” said Emma Slater.

Other DWTS family members who commented on the post include Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Kym Herjavec, Rumer Willis, Ezra Sosa, Heidi D’Amelio, Ricki Lake, and Hayley Erbert.

Ballas and BC Jean’s baby will already have some built-in best friends, as many of the DWTS crew welcomed children in 2023. Chmerkovskiy and Johnson welcomed son, Rome, in January, while Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy named Rio in June. Other DWTS babies were born to Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Daniella Karagach earlier this year.

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Announced Their Pregnancy News in Late June

Ballas had been fairly absent from social media, not posting on his Instagram feed since March 8, 2023. On June 26, 2023, however, Ballas shared an Instagram Reel that contained a special surprise at the end.

“Lately, we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes. Went to Disneyland. Made more music stuff. Turned off our phones & went to the beach. Car rides with our best mate. Bobba [sic] tea. Made more music,” Ballas wrote in captions on his video before adding, “Also, we’ve been making a tiny human.”

Ballas will not be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” in the fall following his season 31 Mirror Ball win.

According to E! News, Ballas announced his decision to retire from the show during the DWTS Live tour performance in Las Vegas in March 2023.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans,” he said.

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance,” he added.

Ballas has not addressed his DWTS future on social media.

