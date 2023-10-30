DWTS Alum ‘Blessed’ to Return to Social Media Amid ‘Health Issues’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Mary Lou Retton just took to social media for the first time since her weeks-long hospitalization.

The DWTS alum and Olympic gymnastics champion was in the intensive care unit for several weeks and her daughters indicated it was due to a rare form of pneumonia. When news of Retton’s hospitalization first emerged on October 10, she had already been in the ICU for more than a week. She was struggling to breathe at that time, but she was still fighting.

Retton’s season 27 “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber, talked with the Olympian as soon as he learned of her illness. Farber told ET Online Retton had felt as if she had no more fight left in her. He encouraged her by sending dance videos and shared she had become like family to him.

In the weeks after fans learned of Retton’s health crisis, two of her daughters kept people updated via Instagram Stories and posts. She improved, then had a setback, and on October 23, her daughter McKenna Kelley posted she was home.

In the Instagram post from Retton’s daughter announcing her mother’s return home, Kelley indicated, “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.” She added, “We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts.”

Now, Retton is sharing an update herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mary Lou Retton Feels Overwhelmed by the Love & Support

On October 30, the former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor took to her Instagram page to thank her fans. “Beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement,” she began.

Retton continued, “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!” She explained she was with her family and working through a slow recovery from her illness.

The retired gymnast also noted she was “Staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.” Retton added that she appreciated “Everyone’s respect of my privacy at this time.”

When fans first learned of Retton’s serious illness, her daughter noted that her mother was uninsured. The family set up a fundraising page on the site *spotfund, and it received donations from over 8,300 people. The family’s initial fundraising goals were blown out of the water, and the total currently sits at nearly $460,000.

Retton’s Family Has Kept Specific Details Private

Throughout her hospitalization and illness, Retton’s family acknowledged there were numerous details about the medical crisis they were keeping private. Retton reiterated that in her Instagram post. However, she did promise she would provide more insight at some point.

“When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and I hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote.

Retton closed out her post by writing, “I love you all. -MLR.”

It appeared Retton closed the comments section of her Instagram post. However, many fans “liked” her post to show her support, including Farber. Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nancy McKeon liked the post as well.