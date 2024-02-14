Season 32 DWTS Judge Spends Quality Time With Family Amid Devastating News

Michael Strahan, who was a guest judge on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” has been going through a tough time. In late 2023, his daughter, Isabella, 19, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

At first, Strahan kept the news private, taking some time off of work without discussing what was going on. Now, however, he and Isabella have shared the news publicly. Heading into 2024, Isabella is preparing for the next steps in her treatment, which includes chemotherapy.

“I’m getting my port placed today, which is a device that goes on your chest for administering chemo, getting your blood drawn, all that fun stuff –– not excited,” she said in a YouTube video.

In the video, which was taken at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina, Isabella shared that she doesn’t like needles and was very candid while being treated in the hospital ahead of her port surgery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Underwent Surgery & Radiation Treatment

Play

Following her medulloblastoma diagnosis, Isabella Strahan underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California. From there, she underwent six weeks of radiation.

“It’s been a long six weeks, and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you,” she said in a vlog posted on YouTube in January 2024.

“You can feel great one day and then horrible the next. It’s frustrating but it is what it is. You can’t really control how you feel,” she added.

Isabella Strahan has been receiving a great deal of love and support from people all over the globe. Her most recent Instagram share uploaded on January 22, 2024, garnered dozens of comments from family, friends, and fans.

The teen shared some memories of fun in the sun as she lounged by the pool and enjoyed the beach with her family.

“Gorgeous gorgeous girl!” one person wrote.

“I’m glad your with your friends and spending time in the sunshine. We love you Isabella,” someone else added.

“Every kind of BEAUTIFUL!! That’s you,” a third comment read.

“So beautiful … saw your story on GMA .. you are brave strong and beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Isabella Strahan Was in Tampa, Florida, With Her Family Following the Port Procedure

Play

Isabella Strahan has the full support of her whole family as she undergoes one of the most challenging things she may ever face in her life.

Her father has been doing his best to stay strong throughout the process.

“I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter. I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” he told “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts in January 2024.

Following Isabella Strahan’s port procedure, she was in Tampa, Florida, with her family. The group dined at Meat Market, enjoying brunch together on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Isabella Strahan appeared to be in good spirits and was smiling as she chatted with her family.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Wedding Not Happening in 2024