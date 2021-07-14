Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Show Off Baby Romeo’s Stunning Nursery

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino showed off the most recently decorated room in their $1.8 million New Jersey home.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars, who welcomed their baby boy, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on May 26, finally unveiled their son’s amazing bedroom and play area.

On Instagram, the couple shared a slideshow of photos of the room and revealed, “We couldn’t be more thrilled with our son’s nursery!”

The room, which you can see in the photos below, was created by designer Vanessa Antonelli.

The Sorrentinos Described the Room as ‘The Perfect Modern Nursery’

Mike and Lauren own a contemporary-style house in New Jersey, and their son’s room fits in perfectly. The new mom shared photos of baby Romeo’s nursery on her Instagram page nearly two months after his birth. She described it as the “perfect modern nursery for our little prince Romeo Reign.

A first photo showed off the baby’s modern white crib with a huge bubble chandelier hanging over it. Other photos showcased the room’s gray and white color scheme, modern moon and star wall art, and a fluffy white toddler chair with Romeo’s name embroidered on it. There were also soft baskets to hold toys and towels, a built-in bookshelf loaded with knick-knacks, and of course, the all-important rocker and ottoman in a cozy corner.

Lauren told Us Weekly that she was especially “obsessed” with the chandelier in the room, which she described as a “statement piece.”

In her post, she also tagged many of the companies and stores that have products featured in Romeo’s room, including Lello Baby shop, Homegoods, Spoonflower, and Build Lane.

Several of Mike and Lauren’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars reacted to the nursery photos, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenny “JWoww” Farley, who called it “gorgeous” and “incredible,” respectively.

“Modern nurse house,” wrote fellow “Jersey Shore” star, Vinny Guadagnino.

Mike & Lauren Previously Teased That Baby Sitch’s Nursery Is ‘One of the Nicest Rooms’ in Their House

Ahead of the big reveal, the “Jersey Shore” couple dropped a few hints about their baby’s nursery. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Lauren teased that Baby Sitch’s room would coordinate with the neutral color scheme already seen throughout the couple’s lavish New Jersey home. The Sorrentinos revealed they chose neutrals such as “cream, grays, and whites” when planning out the room with experienced designers.

“It’s so pretty,” Lauren teased. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people.”

In a later Instagram post, the mom-to-be teased that her baby would have both a nursery and a playroom space. In another post, Lauren wrote, “The nursery furniture finally arrived and is stunning! I am literally obsessed with his nursery & playroom! A few things still need to arrive and be set up and then we’ll share the final rooms! They are so worth the wait believe me! I wanna sleep in there they’re that good.”

Earlier this year, the “Jersey Shore” couple announced the launch of the premium baby lifestyle brand Shop Baby Sitch, which will feature baby gear in that neutral color scheme they love.

