DWTS Alum Shares Baby’s Gender Reveal After Tricking Friends

Nick Viall finally came clean on the gender of the baby that he is expecting with his fiancée Natalie Joy, after previously admitting he tricked a few friends who asked about it.

In August 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 24 alum announced he is expecting his first child with Joy, due in early 2024. The ABC celebrity, 42, and surgical technician, 24, announced they were pregnant and shared a look at their baby’s sonogram on Instagram on August 8, 2023.

Nearly one month after announcing their baby news, the couple posted a joint gender reveal to their Instagram pages with the teaser: “Baby Viall is a….🤍.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Revealed He is Expecting a Baby Girl With Natalie Joy

In the video posted to their social media pages on September 6, 2023, Viall and Joy stood in front of a large black balloon with smaller pink and blue balloons attached to it. “The Bachelor” star then popped the black balloon with a large pin, and several pink balloons as well as pink confetti exploded from it. Viall hugged his future wife as they realized they will soon be parents to a baby girl.

The clip was set to the Jordan Davis song “Next Thing You Know.”

According to Bachelor Nation, Viall also posted a prediction about his daughter, writing, “Her first word will be… Boundaries!”

Several friends from “The Bachelor” franchise reacted to the news with congratulatory comments. Viall’s DWTS partner, Peta Murgatroyd also commented with three pink flower emoji and the word, ”Yay!” Murgatroyd is a new mom herself, having just welcomed son Rio John with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on June 18, 2023.

Nick Viall Previously Admitted He Lied to Certain People About His Baby’s Gender Because He Wasn’t Sure Who He Could Trust

Fans have been waiting for Viall and Joy’s gender, especially since Viall previously revealed that he lied about the sex of his unborn child to certain people in his friend group.

On the August 10, 2023 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, Viall admitted that he and Joy already knew the gender of their child, but were keeping it to themselves. “We have told some friends, but I’ve told some friends the wrong gender,” Viall admitted.

“Sometimes you have to weed out the moles,” Viall added, explaining that he wondered who he could “trust” in his inner circle. “All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, ‘Oh, I heard you’re having a…’ and then you know who it came from.”

“I wonder if they have a big mouth,” the DWTS alum added of some of his friends.

While Viall appears to be thrilled to be a future girl dad, he would have been just as pleased if blue confetti had emerged from the popped balloon. Viall previously told E! News that becoming a parent is the “single most meaningful goal” of his life.

“We are definitely planning on finding out the gender but the single most important thing to us is a happy, healthy baby and a happy, healthy mom!” the ABC star added. “We’re so excited to start building a connection with our baby and getting to know them!”

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With His Dad & Son