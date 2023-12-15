DWTS Alum Teases Big Reunion That Will Have Fans Freaking Out

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum teased the possibility of a major reunion. In a December 2023 interview, Joey Fatone, who competed in season 4 and Season 15 of the celebrity dancing show, hinted that an ‘NSYNC reunion tour could happen.

“You know what? Never say never,” Fatone told People magazine. “I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation.”

Fatone was in the boy band with Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick from 1995 to 2004, per USA Today. They recorded hit songs such as “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye.” In 2018, NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While they have reunited several times in the past and even appeared onstage together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, an ‘NSYNC reunion tour would for sure leave nostalgic fans freaking out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Fatone Clarified That ‘Nothing’s in Motion’ Yet

Speaking with People, Fatone did clarify that there are no plans for a tour in the works. The singer noted that most of his bandmates have families now, so it’s not as easy to just pick up and go on the road. Still, he left things on a hopeful note.

“There’s been talks about it… but nothing’s in motion yet,” he said. “So, I’ll say never say never, but I’m not saying no, and I’m not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising.”

Fans have been waiting for an ‘NSYNC reunion tour for years. According to Today.com, after the band’s cameo at the 2023 VMAs, Google searches for “ NSync reunion tour” “skyrocketed.” The buzz has not died down, and Fatone’s teaser will only add fuel to the fire.

‘NSYNC Thrilled Fans With the Release of a New Song in 2023

In 2023, ‘NSYNC recorded their first new song in 20 years. The tune, “Better Place,” was featured on the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. And that release spawned earlier talk about a possible reunion.

“Look, the door is always open,” Lance Bass told E! News when asked about a tour in November. “And I think especially now. I’m game and you know we will be talking at some point. So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out.”

Bass also admitted he was a little worried when he reunited with the group for the “Trolls” song, as it had been such a long time coming. “We haven’t made new music in 23 years, so I was a little scared of, ‘Do I still have it in the studio?’” he admitted. “But we went in and I swear, it was like yesterday we were together.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Famous Father