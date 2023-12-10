DWTS Alum Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Famous Father: ‘I’ll Miss Him Forever’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 2 alum Tatum O’Neal paid tribute to her father, Ryan O’Neal, hours after his death at age 82.

On December 8, 2023, O’Neal’s eldest son, Patrick, confirmed his father’s death in a post on Instagram. “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick wrote. The cause of death was not confirmed. Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to Time.

Hours after her half-brother’s Instagram post was shared, Tatum O’Neal shared her own statement with People magazine. “I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” the actress, 60, told People. “He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

In addition to Patrick, his son with Leigh Taylor-Young, and Tatum and Griffin, his children with Joanna Moore, Ryan O’Neal shared a son, Redmond, with his late longtime partner Farrah Fawcett.

Tatum O’Neal Reposted Photos of Her Father Following His Death

In addition to her statement, Tatum O’Neal reshared photos of her father on her Instagram story. One photo featured the two of them when they co-starred in the 1973 movie ‘”Paper Moon,” for which Tatum won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the age of 10 years old. Other photos showed Ryan O’Neal with his “Love Story” co-star Ali McGraw.

In July 2023, Tatum O’Neal told The Hollywood Reporter that she had only recently reconnected with her dad at his home in Malibu, California after an estrangement since 2020.

She also shared that her on-and-off troubles with her dad first started when she won an Academy Award for “Paper Moon” and he didn’t. “He loved me, but then hated me, because I won the Academy Award,” Tatum said. Drug addiction also affected the duo’s relationship, Tatum previously shared in her memoir, “A Paper Life.”

“Weird s*** happened. It kind of went in the wrong direction to happiness,” she told THR in the interview.

Tatum O’Neal Last Posed With Her Father Ryan in April 2023

O’Neal’s last photo with her father was posted on April 21, 2023 in honor of his 82nd birthday which took place the day prior. “Happy birthday dad I love you,” Tatum captioned a photo of the two sitting on a bed with a dog. Ryan looked frail in the photo as he sat next to his only daughter. A large Andy Warhol portrait of Fawcett hung above the bed.

Speaking with THR soon after, Tatum said of her father, “He’s an amazing man, my dad, and I miss him terribly. I mean, I’ve had a hard life with my dad — but I still love him.”

While she did not disclose if he was battling any medical ailments at the time, Tatum hinted that she knew he was nearing the end of his life. ‘“I don’t want him to die,” the actress said of her father. “I love him, I love my dad. I’ve had a hard life with my dad, but I still love him.”

