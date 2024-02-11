DWTS Alum Says Viral Photos Were Not a PR Stunt

Pamela Anderson says her bare-faced look at Paris Fashion Week was not a publicity stunt.

In October 2023, the two-time “Dancing With the Stars” was photographed at the spring/summer 2024 Paris runway shows for The Row, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, and Vivienne Westwood, while boasting her own make-up free look, according to Glamour. The bold move made viral headlines for the blonde beauty.

Anderson also posted photos to Instagram that showed her wearing some of the designers’ fashions while make-up free. “An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes,” she captioned a post at the time. “There is beauty in self-acceptance, imperfection, and love.”

During an interview with Allure in February 2024, Anderson, 56, responded when asked if her make-up-free look was part of a PR stunt.

“At fashion week, I did that for myself,” she replied. “It wasn’t to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes…why am I playing the game? I just thought I’m not competing with all these beautiful people.”

Anderson continued, “I felt like the monster, like a little kid in all these beautiful clothes and how lucky am I and I wanted to appreciate it from that point of view.”

“I don’t think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt, because that’s not how I think,” she added. “But the timing and the stars aligned.”

Pamela Anderson’s Viral Moment Came Just Ahead of Her Acquisition of a Skincare Brand

The question about a PR stunt came one month after Anderson and her sons Brandon and Dylan acquired the vegan skincare brand Sonsie. In January, Anderson told Allure the brand is about “accepting yourself where you are right now.”

“This happened very organically, and it was divine timing,” she told the outlet of the timing of her viral bare-faced photos. “My son’s friend had this company called Sonsie and they gave me some products and I was loving them and I thought, you know, I’d rather take this on as a family project. …I thought this is just something I want to invest in and get these basics out to people…so it all happened very symbiotically.

According to People magazine, Anderson dished about the Sonsie partnership in a post on her online journal, Arcady. The former “Baywatch” star shared that the collaboration came about organically when her son Dylan’s long-time girlfriend introduced her to co-founder Marie von Behrens-Felipe, a young mom who wanted to “create simple no-nonsense skincare products” that offered realistic promises.

Of her makeup-free moment, Anderson added, “It wasn’t about trying to look younger. It was being okay with who I am and what I look like with or without makeup. It was an experiment maybe, but I did so to prove something to myself … and as a bonus, I’m so glad it resonated with others.”

Pamela Anderson Previously Shared Why She Stopped Wearing Makeup

Anderson previously revealed that she gradually stopped wearing makeup when her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away in 2019. “She was the best,” Anderson told Elle of her late friend. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

“I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she added of her decision to stop wearing makeup in public. Anderson called the move to rid herself of makeup “freeing and fun.”

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Shares Engagement Video for the 1st Time