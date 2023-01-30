DWTS Star Defends Co-Star After Accusing Him of Flashing Her Backstage

Pamela Anderson clarified a comment she made about her former “Home Improvement” co-star, Tim Allen. In her forthcoming memoir “Love, Pamela,” the 55-year-old “Baywatch” star alleged that Allen exposed himself to her on her first day at work on the ABC sitcom more than 30 years ago.

But Anderson clarified the shocking claim in a January 2023 text to a Variety reporter, noting that the funnyman’s “job” is to get a reaction.

“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line,” Anderson wrote to Variety. “I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Tim Allen Flatly Denied Pamela Anderson’s Claim

In the early 1990s, Anderson played “Tool Time” girl Lisa on “Home Improvement” before trading her tool belt for a red swimsuit on “Baywatch,” per IMDb.

In her 2023 book, she claimed that she ran into Allen outside of her dressing room on her first day shooting “Home Improvement” in early 1991, and that he “opened his robe and flashed me quickly.”

Anderson, who was 23 at the time, claimed that after Allen exposed his naked self to her, she “laughed uncomfortably” as he told her “it was only fair” because he’d seen her naked, presumably when she posed for Playboy in 1989.

In a statement to Variety, Allen denied Anderson’s “flashing” story, telling the outlet, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson’s clarification that Allen had “no bad intentions” when he allegedly flashed her came after he denied her account of the dressing room incident.

After Anderson shared her story, a past “Home Improvement” blooper clip resurfaced online. In the clip, Allen is seen from behind “flashing” his co-star Patricia Richardson while wearing a kilt for a scene. But Richardson told TMZ that Allen’s flashing was all in good fun.

“People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me,” she said. “He was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

Pamela Anderson Revealed the Male Celebrity Who Gave Her Complete “Respect”

While she claims to have had an uncomfortable encounter with Allen, Anderson did reveal the man who treated her with the most respect during her career in Hollywood.

In a January 2023 interview with The Times of London, Anderson revealed that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner treated her with “complete and utter respect.”

Anderson, who was abused by a female babysitter at a young age and raped by a male acquaintance at age 12, revealed that her decision to pose for Playboy helped her to take control and get her “power” back.

“I was painfully shy, and I hated that feeling,” she told the London newspaper. “That’s why I did it. I just didn’t want that feeling anymore. Doing that first photo shoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back.”

