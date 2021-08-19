‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Who Stayed Good Friends After the Show

Some relationships formed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” between professional dancers and their celebrity partners last a lifetime.

The grueling work required to compete in the ballroom dance competition for weeks on end brings the partners together for hours on end, and that means forming a relationship different than any other.

One particular close relationship that’s been in the news lately is that between Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and professional dancer Sasha Farber when the dancer expressed his support for Biles following her exit from the team competition at the 2020 Olympics.

Read on to learn about more partnerships that have lasted far beyond the show.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were partnered for season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and their friendship has blossomed from their time meeting on the show. The two bonded over their sober lifestyles.

“We’re definitely both addicts and just trying to be the best version of ourselves we can be,” Burke said at one point on the show.

Now, the two host a podcast together called “Pretty Messed Up” where they host different guests. McLean even helped Burke make the decision to join AA, they revealed on the podcast, according to Us Magazine.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Zendaya

Val Chmerkovskiy has stayed friends with multiple stars from his time on “Dancing With the Stars” including actress and recording artist Zendaya, who was just 16 years old when the two met.

He has been supportive of Zendaya throughout her career, and in September 2020 he expressed just how proud he was of her in a touching Instagram post.

“I always knew you were special,” he wrote. “Our season on DWTS, and now your continued success since has brought me a ridiculous amount of joy. I’m so proud of you Z!”

Val Chmerkovskiy & Ginger Zee

Chmerkovskiy has also stayed good friends with meteorologist Ginger Zee since their time on the show together.

In an Instagram post in January 2021, Chmerkovskiy shared that Zee was his favorite partner he’d ever had on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s @ginger_zee’s birthday today and as I reflect on my tenure on ‘DWTS’ easily my favorite time on the show was being partnered with her…” he shared. “I love her more than her first child loved crying on LIVE television, that’s what we get for pandering. Ging, you are an absolute stunner of a human!”

Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro

Professional dancer Witney Carson was paired with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum Alfonso Ribeiro during season 19, and they came out on top. They’ve been friends ever since.

In October 2020, Ribeiro posted a sweet birthday message to Carson on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my Lil Wit (now grown) @witneycarson,” he wrote at the time. “You’ve been the best dance partner, card dealer, and little sis I could’ve ever asked for. Hope you have a fantastic day and hope to see you soon.”

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay Arnold and actor and recording artist Jordan Fisher have stayed friends since partnering on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017.

After their win, Arnold posted on Instagram to tell Fisher that he was “the most genuine, kind, supportive and loving person” that she’d ever met.

In July 2020, Fisher posted a photo of the two together, writing, “#tbt to this partnership. Love my sister @lindsarnold who manages to keep her abs through pregnancy.”

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart

Britt Stewart and Johnny Weir were partners on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have remained close. They’ve hosted multiple Instagram Q&As together and have spent time together multiple times since their season wrapped.

For International Dance Day, Weir shared a video of the two dancing together, writing, “One of the best lessons I learned while dancing with my dearest @brittbenae is that it doesn’t matter if you dance like no one is watching or everyone is watching, your heart should always be dancing.”

Stewart shared a gif of the two dressed up by a pool together in July 2021, writing, “About last night… @johnnygweir.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021.

