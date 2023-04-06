DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Share ‘Stunning’ Maternity Shoot

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child together, and they celebrated by posting a maternity photoshoot that fans are obsessed with.

Karagach posted the photos, some of which included her topless and covered by flowers. She called the photoshoot “a dream” before saying there would be more to share soon. Later, she shared more photos on Instagram, calling pregnancy “surreal.”

“The most beautiful mama to be,” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson wrote in the comment section.

Emma Slater commented, “You guys I love these shots!”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker called the photos “stunning.”

Karagach & Pashkov Have Been Together For Over a Decade

Pashkov and Karagach celebrated seven years of marriage and 13 years together overall on January 1, 2023.

“13 years ago we started our journey,” Karagach wrote in her Instagram post on that date. “You are my person @pashapashkov and I couldn’t imagine sharing our laughs, tears, victories, losses, spontaneous adventures, griefs, competitions, and experiences with anyone else on this planet.”

She added, “I’m incredibly lucky to call you my husband and I thank you for accepting the dorky Dani and loving her unconditionally. You’re my favorite. Happy anniversary Doofè. Cheers to 13 years. Yours, Doofa.”

Pashkov also wished Karagach a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, Babe. We started dating and I proposed on this exact day many years ago (not the same year lol) and my life has never been the same!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all these years of your unconditional love. Cheers to us.”

In 2019, they spoke with Entertainment Tonight about wanting children.

“If we could, we would’ve had our baby like five years ago. We really want kids,” Pashkov said. They announced their pregnancy in December 2023.

Karagach Reunited With Her Mirrorball-Winning Partner

Daniella Karagach was crowned the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 alongside former NBA star Iman Shumpert. They overcame their huge difference in height to pull through with the win at the end of the season, thanks in part to the incredible lifts they were able to pull off. The two have a close friendship, and they reunited in early 2023, she revealed on Instagram.

“We’ve missed you Shump,” Karagach wrote as the caption of the post, which included photos of her and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, posing with Shumpert. She also included a video of their reunion.

Shumpert gives Karagach a hug before leaning down to cradle her baby bump. The last photo in the set is of Shumpert putting his head on Karagach’s stomach.

Daniella Karagach revealed that Iman Shumpert actually had her favorite reaction of everyone when she told him she was pregnant.

In the Instagram video, set to the song “imagine” by Ben Platt, Karagach cries as she looks at multiple pregnancy tests. Then, she and her husband hug their parents after telling them. The video then shows off Facetime calls between the couple and their friends including “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Flannery.

“A baby? Are you having a baby?!” Flannery asks in the video before smiling and cheering for the couple.

Shumpert’s reaction was Karagach’s favorite, however.

“We have to take care of the baby, so we’re good,” Karagach can be heard saying while on a call with him. He immediately has a shocked reaction on his face before lighting up with the biggest smile and clapping.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.