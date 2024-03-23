Paulina Porizkova Poses For Fierce Swimsuit Photos Weeks Before 59th Birthday

Paulina Porizkova stunned fans with swimsuit photos taken weeks before her 59th birthday—and less than two months after she underwent double hip surgery.

In March 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 4 alum shared new photos as she embraced body confidence.

Paulina, who was the first celeb voted off alongside DWTS alongside pro dancer Alec Mazo in 2007, posed in a bikini a few days after attending a celebratory event for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legend’s shoot. The Czech-born supermodel shared a video as she lounged in a polka-dotted swimsuit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Sports Illustrated, Paulina made her debut as an SI swimsuit model in 1983. The modeling legend posed for the magazine’s special issue issue every decade since the 1980s, starting in 1983. She returned for the SI Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Legends shoot in 2014. And five years later, she made history as the oldest model to appear in the Swimsuit Issue when she posed at age 55 in 2019.

Fans Reacted to Paulina Porizkova’s New Swimsuit Pic

On March 17, 2024, Paulina posted a photo that showed her leaning between two palm trees. The mom of two wore her black and white polka-dotted bikini as she posed makeup-free. The caption to the photo posed a question about using fake tanners.

Paulina admitted, “Looking tanned gives me more body confidence.” But she also noted that the message that she looks better in a bikini with a “tan” is in stark contrast to her actual belief that beauty in all different colors, sizes, and ages should be embraced.

Fans reacted to the photo, with many saying Paulina still looks as beautiful as she did in her modeling heyday.

“I thought this was an old picture of you. This is a beautiful picture you look so healthy and beautiful and young!” one commenter wrote. “Yowza! Look at you!” another added.

“You look better at 50+ than most look at 21. Just saying…❤️,” a third commenter wrote to Paulina.

“You’re still a breath of fresh air after 40 plus years. You will always be jaw dropping moment,” another fan wrote.

Paulina is known for her confidence about aging. In an interview on the “Today” show in March 2024, Paulina said women are “at our best in our middle age.” “I’m in my prime now,” the former supermodel said weeks before her 59th birthday on April 9.

Paulina Porizkova is Still Recovering From Double Hip Surgery

In her bikini post, Paulina admitted she was “feeling pretty confident,” with her “5-week-old hip replacement scars and all.”

On January 25, 2024, she posted a bikini photo to reveal that she was set to undergo double hip replacement. She captioned her post, “From bikini to hospital chic…Long overdue now- hip replacement.”

“It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia- and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in ‘worn down.’ No. There is none left,” she wrote. “The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays. ‘Well, it’s bone on bone,’ they exclaimed. ‘At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!’ It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at a time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility,” she added.

After having surgery at NYU Langon, Paulina shared an update on her recovery process as she walked with a walker two hours post-op.

Paulina later posted a mirror selfie that showed scars on each of her hips. “Going into this surgery, I couldn’t help but think about scars. The ones I have, I embrace,” she wrote. While she admitted she has no desire to make new scars, she added that her new surgery scars are “a part of what constitutes the map of me.” “And like all other scars on my outside and inside, I will accept them. I will be proud of them,” she added.

