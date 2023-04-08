DWTS Pro Gets Real About Her Pregnancy

Peta Murgatroyd gave fans a real look at her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is expecting her second child with husband Maksim Chermkovskiy.

Ahead of her June 2023 due date, the mirrorball champion showed off alternate views of her baby bump — and fans had a lot to say.

Peta Murgatroyd Gave Fans a Look at Instagram vs. Reality Pics

Murgatroyd, 36, has shared many of her pregnancy milestones with fans, but in an April 2023 post, she showed the real deal. The Australian pro dancer posted a video of her posing in a bikini with her pregnant belly in full glory and another of her cradling her bump.

A final clip shared a snippet of her sitting poolside with a plate resting on her bump as she scarfed a plate full of French fries down. Murgatoyd’s 6-year-old son, Shai, was rolling around on a poolside lounge chair beside her.

“Instagram vs. Reality,” she captioned the post.

“Let’s be real for a second… 🤣 those fries didn’t stand a chance!” Murgatroyd added, before threatening to get her husband back for sneaking the video. She also questioned what her son was doing next to her as she obliviously ate her fries.

Murgatroyd’s snack choice is not a huge surprise. She previously told People that she has “salt cravings” during this pregnancy. “I don’t feel like ice cream,” she said. “I don’t feel like cookies right now. I mean, that could all change. I just want bread and pasta and rice and all the good stuff.”

Fans and friends reacted to the video of Murgatroyd focusing on her food.

“LOL! Still hot to me,” commented fellow pregnant pro, Witney Carson.

“I love your realness!!! And you’re so much more attractive and hot after watching you stuff your face like a real human!!! 😂,” another wrote to Murgatroyd.

“It’s the amount of fries you’re holding at one time for the big bite for me,” another wrote to Murgatroyd.

“The best! Love the realness,” another chimed in.

The Chmerkovskiys Are on a Babymoon in Mexico

Murgatroyd’s new post was shared during the family’s babymoon. A few days earlier, she posted from Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico. “Ur baby moon has officially begun 🤰….we literally couldn’t bare to go to Shai’s fave vacay city without him so….here we all are!!! 😝” she captioned a video.

Fans reacted to say that it was great that the couple brought Shai with them because it will be their last vacation as a family of three.

Murgatroyd previously told The Sun that Shai can’t wait to welcome his baby brother or sister after suffering several miscarriages over the past few years. “He is asking every day when it’s gonna pop out of my belly button. You know, he’s just the cutest,” the dancer said. “[Shai’s] been wanting this for so long and also along the road of the struggles, you know, in the past two years, he has heard me say to him before, ‘Mommy’s pregnant,’ and then I’m not.”

