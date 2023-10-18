DWTS Week 4 Results: Was Anyone Sent Home on Disney Night in Season 32?

During week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars,” the season 32 contestants paid tribute to Disney’s 100th anniversary. In some seasons, DWTS keeps everybody in the competition with this event, avoiding an elimination. Was that the case with the October 17 episode?

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couples in Danger of Elimination Were…

After 11 Disney-inspired performances, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough faced the task of telling the couples whether they were safe or in danger of elimination. Ahead of the elimination announcement, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, as well as Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart were the three couples at risk.

Ultimately, Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart were eliminated in week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Routines Prompted Lots of Praise

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater opened the show for Disney Night. They performed a paso doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” to honor “Fantasia,” and they subsequently received 19 points out of 30. All three judges had great things to say about Umansky and Slater’s dance.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko did a waltz to the “Cinderella” song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” After their performance, the judges gave them a score of 21 out of 30. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said Sorvino was giving off “Queen Energy,” and judges Derek Hough and Tonioli had great things to say about the pair’s dance as well.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced a jazz routine to “He’s a Tramp,” a song from Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.” They earned 18 out of 30 points from the judges. The judges noted there were some mistakes, but Hough called Williams “Barry Sinatra” and Inaba noted his charm.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach created a foxtrot to the “Aladdin” song “A Whole New World.” They received 24 out of 30 points from the “Dancing with the Stars” judges. Inaba said she could tell Mraz was less comfortable with this style than his previous ones, but she still got chills and saw magic.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong danced a rumba for Disney Night. They received 22 out of 30 points after dancing to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.” Both Inaba and Tonioli noticed Pons had worked to manage their previous critiques and corrections.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber had the song “Be Our Guest,” from “Beauty and the Beast,” for their jazz number. The duo earned 18 out of 30 points from the judges. Tonioli declared the performance a “feast of fun,” but all three judges noted some issues with a lack of musicality and real content.

The Fun of Disney Night Continued With Fabulous Performances

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold performed a quickstep to the “Toy Story” song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and received 21 out of 30 points. Hough loved how well Jowsey connected to the dance, noting he really loved it. Tonioli and Inaba had positive feedback to share too.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy did a paso doble to the “Coco” song “Un Poco Loco.” Their dance earned them 27 out of 30 points. All three judges raved over the couple’s performance, with Tonioli noting it was a “pure paso doble.”

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart created a Viennese waltz for the “Dumbo” song “Baby Mine.” The judges gave them a total score of 21 out of 30 points. Inaba deemed the performance the most “touching dance of the night,” and both Tonioli and Hough praised Peterson and Stewart’s dance as well.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov put together a contemporary routine for the “Frozen II” song “Into the Unknown.” The duo received 25 out of 30 points. Tonioli raved over Madix’s determination, and Hough declared the performance as “sensational.”

Finally, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev closed out “Disney Night” on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” They danced a waltz to “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World,” and after their dance, the judges gave them a total score of 24 out of 30.