DWTS Season 32 Winners: Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy?

The season 32 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” was an epic episode, and at the end, the first-ever “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy” was awarded.

Five couples competed in the finale, and everybody performed both a redemption dance and a freestyle routine. There were plenty of great scores and impressive performances, but only one pair could be declared the winners.

At the end of the DWTS finale, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were named the season 32 winners.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach Nailed the Redemption Round

First up for all five finalists were the “Dancing with the Stars” redemption dances.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber danced a samba and they were coached by judge Carrie Ann Inaba. After the performance, judge Derek Hough said the improvement compared to week 1 was “insane.” Inaba and Bruno Tonioli raved over the performance too.

Previously eliminated contestant Harry Jowsey was standing behind Hannigan and Farber as they talked with co-host Julianne Hough. Jowsey started crying, and Hannigan noted they had become very close throughout this season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The judges gave the pair a total score of 25 out of 30.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach did a foxtrot and were mentored by Tonioli. After the performance, Tonioli noted that Goodman would have loved it. He noted it was “pure, classic ballroom foxtrot” with no messing around.

Inaba declared that Mraz needs to have a Las Vegas residency, and Hough said it was “absolutely stellar.” The pair got a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy Received a Perfect Score Too

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced a samba and had Hough as their mentor. After the dance, he praised how effortlessly she did it and noted it was a difficult routine.

Tonioli gushed over how Madix has “improved enormously,” and Inaba loved the attention to detail. The audience did boo Inaba, however, when she said the pair sometimes got ahead of the music. Their total score was 29 out of 30.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev performed a tango with Inaba as their mentor. Lawson lost both of her earrings as she danced, and Inaba raved about the connection between Lawson and Chigvintsev throughout their tango. Inaba also, however, called out what appeared to her to be a mistake.

Hough declared the tango to be the best dance of the evening so far. Tonioli noted it was “impeccably elegant.” The couple got a score of 29 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy did a foxtrot with the assistance of Tonioli. The judge told Gomez she was a delight to watch and Hough noted he loves how she thrives under pressure.

Hough also said it had been an honor to watch her growth throughout the season. The pair received a perfect score of 30 out of 30 for their “Dancing with the Stars” redemption dance.

DWTS Judges Loved the Freestyle Dances

Lawson and Chigvintsev utilized her competitive cheerleading experience to guide their freestyle. She got injured during rehearsals and had to get checked out at the hospital, but she still performed.

Everybody was on their feet at the end of the performance. Hough said it was unbelievable, and he didn’t think in the history of “Dancing with the Stars” they had seen anything like it.

Inaba thanked Lawson and said, “That is how you perform a freestyle.” The judges gave them a very enthusiastic perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Mraz and Karagach had everybody in the ballroom on their feet with their freestyle too. Tonioli said the dance was “out of this world,” and Inaba told Mraz, “Yes sir, you did that.” Hough raved over the dance as well, and they received a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

The Remaining Pairs Delivered Strong Freestyles As Well

Madix and Pashkov continued the streak of incredible performances with their freestyle. Inaba immediately jumped in and raved about the dance.

Hough gave her the “biggest compliment from a dancer,” which was to rave over the “stank face” she maintained throughout the routine. Tonioli loved the dance too, and the pair followed the trend of perfect freestyle scores.

Hannigan and Farber also delivered with their freestyle. Hough said he loves her “so much,” and Tonioli shared he loves what she brought to the show. Inaba told Hannigan she was “so strong,” and loved that it all came together. Their total score was 28 out of 30. Tonioli gave the pair a perfect score.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy honored her heritage in their freestyle, and he played the violin for a moment at the beginning. Tonioli said it was another outstanding performance and praised Gomez’s artistry.

Inaba said the way the pair danced as one was what set them apart. Hough also noted their connection, saying it was “undeniable.” He then told Gomez she was the “most consistent, captivating, charismatic dancer on this show.” Their dance closed out the performances with another perfect score.

The Season 32 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Winners Were Revealed

Before the freestyle performances were over, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed there had already been more votes cast during the finale than for any other “Dancing with the Stars” episode in season 32.

After all of the dances were done, and the judges’ scores from last week and this week were combined, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 120 out of 120.

Lawson and Chigvintsev were just two points behind at 118, and Madix and Pashkov had a total of 117. Mraz and Karagach also had 117 points, and Hannigan and Farber’s total was 104.

Fifth place went to Hannigan and Farber, while Lawson and Chigvintsev were in fourth place. Madix and Pashkov landed in third place, leaving Mraz and Karagach alongside Gomez and Chmerkovskiy the final two pairs standing.

The first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” was awarded to Gomez and Chmerkovskiy