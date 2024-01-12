DWTS Champ Faints in Bathroom Following Severe Dehydration

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe came down with an illness to kick off the new year. She’s been laid out in her Nashville-area home, spending some quality time with her dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

On January 8, 2024, Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to share a bit of an update on how she’s been feeling. Things got fairly serious for her when she fainted in her bathroom, though she credited the incident to being severely dehydrated.

“I had to record my solo podcast two times,” Bristowe said in a message she recorded while in bed. “This morning, I fainted, and then I fell on my a** in my bathroom. And then, I recorded the podcast, and it didn’t record, so I had to redo it all over again,” she continued.

Bristowe, who split from fiance Jason Tartick in mid 2023, has been making headlines lately for her new romance with Bachelor Nation’s Zac Clark.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said She Fainted Due to Dehydration

Bristowe has had a rough couple of days following a New Year’s Eve party that she hosted. The 38-year-old podcast host invited plenty of reality stars to her soiree, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney, and, of course, Clark.

A few days later, she flew in to attend the “Golden Wedding” of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. However, she fell ill shortly after the festivities were over. On her Instagram Stories, she detailed a bit more about what happened when she fainted.

“I guess I just, like, glossed over the fact that I fainted today,” Bristowe said. “I’m just sick and I’m not hydrating enough. And, I mean, I thought I was. I tried to take the dogs on a walk because I felt so guilty and then we got a bit lost in the new neighborhood. And then, when I got back inside, I shut the door behind me and I went to, like, bend down to undo their leashes and I knew I was going to faint,” she explained.

“I just laid down. And then, I woke up in a pool of sweat. And possibly peed my pants. Just a little,” she added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said That Being Sick Makes Her Depressed

Also on her Instagram Stories, Bristowe shared that she was really out of sorts since falling ill.

“I’m hoping I turn a corner tonight and feel better tomorrow,” she said. “When I’m sick, it actually mimics depression. So, when I’m sick, not only do I feel like crap, but also, mentally, I get really down. And I’m PMSing. And it’s just kind of the perfect storm over here,” she continued, adding, “A recipe for depression.”

Bristowe’s Instagram Stories come just a few days after she called out fans for being cruel to her about her relationship with Clark.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day i of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect,” she wrote on her IG Stories.

