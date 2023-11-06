DWTS Alum on Daughter’s Sudden Death: ‘Unbearable’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has opened up about the sudden death of her only daughter. Priscilla Presley, who competed on season 6 of the dance competition show, lost her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023.

“It was unbearable. It’s like a large part of your life is taken away,” Priscilla emotionally recalled in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. “I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It’s still shocking that we don’t have her,” she said later in the interview.

Lisa Marie Presley was found unconscious at her home and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to TMZ. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death in a statement given to People magazine at the time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” the statement read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Recalled the Last Time She Saw Her Daughter

In her interview with Morgan, Pricilla Presley opened up about the last time she was with Lisa Marie Presley; at the Golden Globes.

“She didn’t look well that night and I was concerned,” Presley said. “She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, ‘Is she OK?’ She didn’t really look that OK — she looked very frail,” she continued.

Thought the two shared some laughs and things seemed to go okay, Priscilla Presley admitted that their goodnight embrace was the “last hug” she’d ever share with her daughter.

“Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her,” Priscilla added.

According to her autopsy, Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction (via ABC News). While in the hospital, she had “a severely distended abdomen and diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis.”

Priscilla Presley Previously Said She ‘Can’t Believe’ Her Daughter Is Gone

Priscilla Presley’s life has been filled with grief in loss. In 2020, her grandson — Lisa Marie Presley’s only son — Benjamin Keough died by suicide, according to TMZ. A year later, her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died in 2021.

Years prior, Priscilla Presley mourned the loss of her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, who died of a heart attack in 1977, per People. Losing her only daughter has been a different kind of pain for the actress.

“I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother,” Pricilla Presley told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023.

Over the past few months, Priscilla Presley has been keeping herself busy, promoting the film “Priscilla” and spending time with her son, Navarone Garibaldi.

READ NEXT: Will DWTS Season 32 Star Have to Drop Out of the Competition After Injury?