Every Pro Who Has Said They Want to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to release the lineup for season 30, which is set to air in the fall of 2021. There have been several rumors floating around about who will be on the show, and some pros have already said they hope to return for the monumental season.

There are a few sure things when it comes to the casting for season 30. The judging panel will consist of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and returning judge Len Goodman. The other sure thing is that season 29 host and executive producer Tyra Banks will be returning for a second season.

The 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air in the fall of 2021, and it will likely begin airing sometime in mid-September and the show will still air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. live for the East Coast, according to TV Line.

There will be at least 12 pros announced to be included in the upcoming season, but the lineup will likely not be set until the celebrity lineup is set. It’s likely that not all fan-favorite pros will make a return, though some have said they hope to come back.

Lindsay Arnold

New mothers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson both hope to return to the ballroom.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Arnold said that she wants to get back to dancing.

“So, I have every intention of coming back!” said Arnold. “I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don’t really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn’t happen until the last hour, I swear.”

Witney Carson

Witney Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

She also said she was just “chilling until August” when she will actually know if she’s being invited back for what would be her 11th season.

Sharna Burgess & Gleb Savchenko Want to Come Back

Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Savchenko told the outlet, “It’s usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don’t know who’s coming back yet … but it’s my family. I’m super excited for the show that we’re coming back, season 30.”

Other pros have said that they are not sure they’ll be coming back, and one has flat-out said they will not be returning. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

