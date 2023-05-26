New Details Surrounding Death of DWTS Pro’s Husband Revealed

Details about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ untimely death have been revealed following his tragic death in December 2022.

On May 24, 2023, People magazine reported that Boss’ death was confirmed as a suicide, according to the medical examiner in Boss’ autopsy report, which was obtained by the outlet. In addition, a toxicology report showed that there were “no substances” in Boss’ system at the time of his death.

On December 14, 2023, TMZ reported that Boss was found dead in a motel room not too far from the home that he shared with his wife, Allison Holker, and their kids. At the time, it was reported that Boss was found with an apparent self-inflected gun shot wound.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Has Been Struggling With His Mental Health

Although most fans remember Boss as always appearing happy as he smiled, laughed, and danced through life, his wife shared that he was dealing with some dark thoughts on the inside.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector,” Holker told People magazine in her first interview following her husband’s death.

“I’ve had so many people — specifically men — reaching out to me, [saying] how they were so affected because they didn’t realize how much they were holding on to and not expressing. I found that to be a lot to hold on to at first, but then I realized I want people to feel safe talking to me and to open up and understand that we have to support each other in these moments,” Holker told the outlet.

“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine, but I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids,” she added.

Allison Holker Has Returned to Social Media Following Her Husband’s Death

Holker, who appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as “Dancing With the Stars,” shared a few posts about Boss on her Instagram page about her husband following his death, and has been posting more frequently, often sharing posts with her kids.

Holker has a 14-year-old daughter named Weslie from a previous relationship whom Boss had adopted. Holker and Boss had two children together, Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3.

“Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces,” Holker captioned a post on Mother’s Day.

“Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy. I love you forever Weslie, Maddox and ZAIA,” she added.

