DWTS Champ Shows First Photo of Baby’s Face in a Year

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis shared the first photo of her daughter Louetta’s face in about a year. Willis has kept her daughter’s face private since introducing her to the world in 2023. However, in honor of the baby’s first birthday, Willis posted a new pic of Lou standing next to a bunch of balloons.

“This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know,” Willis captioned an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love,” she continued. “You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!!” she added.

Willis welcomed Lou with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved the New Picture of Rumer Willis’ Daughter

Baby Louetta appears to have reddish-colored hair and a bright smile, just like her mother’s. Dozens of Instagram users really loved seeing the new snap, and wrote such in the comments section of the post. Even some of Willis’ friends from “Dancing With the Stars” dropped by to wish Louetta a happy birthday.

“Your TWIN!! Happy Birthday sweet Lou,” wrote ballroom pro Jenna Johnson. Johnson is married to Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who was partnered with Willis on DWTS. Chmerkovskiy also commented on the post, leaving three red heart emoji.

“Love you Rumer ..Happy Happy 1st birthday little Louetta. You are the most special little angel,” another comment read.

“Happy birthday baby girl!!! And happy ‘birth’ day to you momma. So damn beautiful to see how happy you are taking in this role. Greatest blessing anyone can receive,” said “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul, who is a good friend of Willis’.

“She’s one already!!?! Wow!!!! What is time doing now?!? Oh my goodness, happy anniversary to motherhood! You’re showing us all how it’s done! I love you lady! Happy Birthday Lou!!!” actress Tracie Thoms added.

Rumer Willis Has Truly Loved Being a Mom

Willis has shared a few photos and videos of baby Lou over the course of her first year, including one in January in which Lou was crawling.

“9 months in … 9 months out. How did that go so fast…” Willis captioned the pic.

Willis has really enjoyed being a mom and has expressed such in various interviews that she’s done over the past 12 months.

“Honestly, being a mom is an experience I’ve dreamed about my whole life. And what’s been incredible to experience is that Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

