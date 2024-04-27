DWTS Champ Displays Her Post-Baby ‘Mama Curves’ in a Bikini

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion showed off her post-baby physique on social media and shared some insight into how she’s embracing it. Rumer Willis welcomed her daughter Louetta in April 2023. In her new social media post, the DWTS champ admitted that accepting her new body after having her daughter has been “a journey of continuous curiosity and growth.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Is Working to Accept Her Post-Baby Body

Willis shared a handful of photos on her Instagram page on April 22. In the caption, she wrote she was “Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion continued, “It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human.”

The first photo in Willis’ post showed her standing outdoors in a tropical location. She wore a bikini and had a sarong tied around her waist.

The other photos in Willis’ post showed the mother-of-one in various poses while wearing the same ensemble. She had her blond hair pulled back into a high bun and wore sunglasses as she displayed her curves.

Fans Gushed Over Willis’ Post-Baby Confidence & Look

“I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I an show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like,” Willis explained.

Hundreds of people left comments on Willis’ Instagram post.

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed, “You are stunning!”

“Stunning” was a word several other supporters of Willis used to describe her in their comments.

“You are stunning. And, motherhood truly is a beauty secret. You’re simply radiant, embrace everything about it,” read a fan’s comment.

Another supporter wrote, “You look fantastic, don’t let anyone convince you otherwise!”

Someone else shared, “We don’t give ourselves enough credit…u are a mom and u look amazing!”

“What an inspiration you are to everyone in your family, including your mother, with your beautiful words of love and acceptance of your body and all its shapes and sizes, in all the eras that you will go through in your lifetime,” encouraged another of Willis’ supporters.

On April 24, Willis shared some additional photos from her vacation. One showed her on the beach with Louetta at night time. A fire burned in the background and the baby sat on a blanket atop the sand.

Willis looked at her daughter and held Louetta’s hand against her cheek in a beautiful mother-and-daughter moment of connection.

A few days before her beachside vacation Willis celebrated Louetta’s first birthday. She showed the little girl’s face for the first time on Instagram, and said “This last year with you has been the best year of my life.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion also gushed, “Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know.