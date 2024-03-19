Fans React to DWTS Champ’s Emotional Post

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion took to social media to share an emotional post in honor of her father’s birthday. Rumer Willis shared a handful of photos and penned a beautiful note as a tribute to her father, Bruce Willis. DWTS fans flooded the comments section of her post with love and support.

“So touching thank you for sharing,” wrote one follower shortly after Rumer’s post went live.

Someone else noted, “Beautifully expressed love note to your dad!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Gushed Over Her ‘Magical Papa’

On March 19, Rumer posted the photos and note on her Instagram page. The first snapshot showed Rumer as a toddler held by a young Bruce on his shoulder. Rumer tousled Bruce’s hair as he smiled and looked toward her.

“Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift,” Rumer wrote. “You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champ continued.

Rumer explained that as she looked through all the photos she had of her with her father over the years, she was “Just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together.”

One follower loved Rumer’s post and commented, “Absolutely beautiful & what a blessing that you two chose each other as father & daughter. God Bless you both!”

She is the oldest of three daughters Bruce had with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also wrote, “I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you.”

“A good dad is hard to find. You are blessed,” wrote a fan.

“I love my daddy like this too, Rumer your words brought me to tears. They really are such a gift,” a follower expressed.

The DWTS Noted Her Father Was the ‘Greatest Papa I Could Ever Wish For’

Rumer mentioned that her daughter, Louetta, loved Bruce “So big,” and called him the “Greatest papa I could ever hope for.” She also thanked him for “Your generosity, your silliness and heart” and wished him a happy birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to THE LEGEND Bruce Willis!!! Clearly a family full of love. Such beautiful words @rumerwillis,” read one supporter’s comment.

Most of the pictures Rumer included showed her as a young child with Bruce. However, the last two photos in her post were more recent snapshots.

In February 2023, Rumer revealed in an Instagram post her father had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Rumer, and others in her family, have seemed especially grateful and reflective on days like Bruce’s birthday since revealing his diagnosis.

The team for former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams recently revealed she received the same diagnosis.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion touched the hearts of many fans with her post.

One follower gushed, “Knowing he was such a great Dad makes all his adoring fans even more adoring! Lovely wives, lovely kids!”

“Great actor and man and I imagine even a better Dad. God bless him,” another fan commented.

Someone else wrote, “These are such beautiful photos and your words are even more beautiful! ❤️ Brought me back to my late memories of my Daddy-Pooh!”

Another response read, “Beautiful. I swear this is more of what the world needs. Forever knitted in every form of your existence by love. ❤️ ❤❤❤”