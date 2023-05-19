DWTS Champ Shares Candid Birth Photos

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared some candid photos from her labor and delivery in honor of her first Mother’s Day.

“I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always. I hope you never stop wanting to sleep next to me or take baths with me,” Willis wrote in a tribute to her daughter in May 14, 2023.

Rumer Willis gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Louetta, with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, in April 2023. In her Mother’s Day post, Willis shared a series of photos from the day that she gave birth to Lou, including some snaps from a birthing pool.

In another post, Willis honored her mom, Demi Moore, who was by her side when it was time for Louetta to be born. She shared some pictures of Moore, who appeared instrumental in helping her daughter through labor.

Rumer Willis Shared a Tribute to Derek Richard Thomas

In a couple of the photos that Willis shared on Instagram, Thomas was present. In one, she rested her head on the edge of the pool as Thomas cradled her, kissing her soft on the forehead. In another, the two held hands as she appeared to be having a contraction or, perhaps, starting to push.

“@derekrichardthomas my partner in crime in this uncharted journey into parenthood thank you for giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world. She is so lucky to have you as her papa and loves you so much. We are so grateful for you and love you so much,” Willis’ Instagram caption read.

Meanwhile, Thomas also shared a post in honor of Mother’s Day.

“@rumerwillis brought our daughter into the world in the most incredible way. I feel so lucky and grateful to have you both in my life. You deserve to be honored eternally for what you did and what you continue to do every day as a mom,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of his own, adding, “Thank you @rumerwillis for making Louetta and granting me the privilege of being her father.”

Thomas shared some additional photos of his daughter’s birth.

Rumer Willis’ Sisters Were On-Hand for the Labor & Delivery

Rumer Willis also had the full support of her two sisters, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, who were present when their niece was born.

In one photo, Rumer Willis is accompanied by her two sisters, who were holding her hands as she experienced labor pains.

Both Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis shared posts in honor of Rumer Willis on her first Mother’s Day and shared photos of their experience welcoming a new life into the world with their sister.

“A few weeks ago i had one of the most profound experiences of my entire life watching my sister literally open up and become a portal to heaven,” Scout Willis captioned an Instagram post.

“Mother’s Day hits really strong this year @rumerwillis you are an icon, you are so brave and thank you for making my newest tiny best friend. After witnessing you want this for so long it’s SUCH an honor to wish you your first happy Mother’s Day. Watching @demimoore show you the ropes and guide you in these first few weeks has been one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen! I am bursting with love today,” she added.

